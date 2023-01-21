ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

1/21/23 Minnesota, Cassidy Hardin shoots

By Todd McKechnie
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fa0mX_0kMtzQEt00
Fifth-year guard Cassidy Harding shoots a 3-pointer against Minnesota Saturday. Hardin led the Boilers in scoring with 14 points, 12 of which came from deep. Todd McKechnie | Photos Editor

Purdue held a strong lead against the Minnesota Gophers throughout the game on Saturday afte…

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
