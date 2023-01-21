Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Yardbarker
‘It’s not a quick fix’: Canucks introduce Rick Tocchet as 21st head coach
Tocchet joins the Canucks organization after the mid-season firing of Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau led the Canucks to a record of 50-40-13 in 103 games. Additionally, assistant coach Trent Cull was also relieved of his duties. Tocchet brings former National Hockey League (NHL) defensemen and Stanley Cup champions Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar to his staff. The 18-year NHL veteran was the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes from 2017-2021, he led them to a record of 125-131-34 in 290 games. In 2020, he helped the Coyotes reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012. Allvin spoke highly of Tocchet in a press release Sunday morning regarding his hiring:
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
Yardbarker
Canucks end embarrassing saga, finally announce coaching change
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Sunday that they have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. Tocchet had been working as an NHL analyst on TNT's TV broadcasts. It ends what has been an awkward and embarrassing saga over the past couple of weeks when it...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Wild 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers keep on rolling. Improving to 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, the Panthers received some timely goals and top-notch goaltending during a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Sitting at 23-20-5, Florida currently sits just two points out...
NHL
Boudreau never considered quitting before Canucks fired him as coach
Thanks 'passionate' Vancouver fans for support, was replaced by Tocchet on Sunday. Bruce Boudreau said he never considered quitting as coach of the Vancouver Canucks. "I would've said, 'Absolutely not. You're going to have to drag me out,'" Boudreau said on SiriusXM on Monday, one day after he was fired by Vancouver and replaced with Rick Tocchet.
Former Baseball Player and Manager Dies
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Major League Baseball player Bert Pena, who died at the age of 63 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Pena, born Adalberto Pena Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico in 1959, had a notable career in baseball, playing 88 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros between 1981 and 1987. He was known for his defensive skills, and spent most of his professional career in the Houston Astros' minor league system, including several seasons with the Triple-A Tucson Toros.
