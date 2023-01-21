ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

1/21/23 Minnesota, Abbey Ellis dribbles

By Todd McKechnie
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Senior guard Abbey Ellis dribbles towards the basket around Minnesota guard Amaya Battle. Ellis scored 4 points and had five rebounds. Todd McKechnie | Photos Editor

Purdue held a strong lead against the Minnesota Gophers throughout the game on Saturday afte…

The Exponent

Back in the top spot

Purdue returned to the top spot of the AP poll Monday after winning three games in the last week as the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas, which each lost a game. The Boilers overtook both the Cougars and the Jayhawks, who now sit in the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday

College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers lead Terrapins at halftime

The Boilers built a 14-point lead in 20 minutes. Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) leads Maryland (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) 35-21 at halftime in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 2-7 on threes. The theme for today's game is “Hammer Down Cancer,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/22/23 Purdue 4, Ball State 3

The Purdue Women's Tennis team extended its undefeated season to 4-0 after defeating Ball State 4-3 on Sunday. Purdue started off the match strong, going 2-0 in doubles matches with the pairs of senior Liz Norman and sophomore Tara Katarina Milic winning their match 6-4 and freshman Kennedy Gibbs and sophomore Juana Larranga winning theirs 6-1. Senior Csilla Fodor and sophomore Carmen Gallarado Guevara were leading their match 5-3 but were stopped short after the other two doubles matches were completed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

No. 7/9 Indiana Powers Past Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving extended its winning streaks against Purdue on Saturday (Jan. 21) inside Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. IU men’s swimming and diving has won 13 consecutive meets against Purdue going back to the 2010-11 season, while...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/21/23 Indiana 320, Purdue 261

Purdue hosted Indiana University on Saturday for the Boilers' men's and women's swimming and diving Senior Day meet. The Hoosiers took down Purdue 320-261. Purdue women's platform diving finished with a season-best score and a sixth first-place finish for freshman Daryn Wright. Purdue heads to Northwestern on Friday for the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer

Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Purdue leaving TikTok

Purdue has disconnected from TikTok. Purdue deleted its TikTok account in December and told its colleges and departments to delete their accounts and stop interacting with the platform, a press release posted Friday morning reads. Purdue, including its West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwestern campuses and Purdue Global, joins other...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
The Exponent

City Council: WL undercounted in 2020 Census

The West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles closed after much public outcry in December after Indiana BMV Commissioner Joe Hoage found the branch had seen a significant drop in service. But city officials said the count was off due to a mismanaged census. “It definitely means that all citizens of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

