FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
'I want my wife' | Family remembers grandparents who died after Denny's sign crushed car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky family is remembering the lives of their grandparents, who died after a Denny's restaurant signed fell on the car they were in last week in Elizabethtown. The victims are Lillian and Lloyd Curtis of Columbia, Kentucky. Lloyd Curtis, 77, died early Monday morning at...
Loved ones remember man killed in Shively hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones are reflecting on the life of a Louisville man recently hit and killed by a truck on Dixie Highway. Robert Patterson, 38, died in a crash near Ralph Avenue on Jan. 19. His fiancée Mercedes Harris and pastor Brandon Addison said Patterson could always...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
WHAS 11
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
Family said Lloyd Eugene Curtis Sr. died early Monday morning. His wife, Lillian, was also killed last week in the incident.
Teen employee shot, injured following attempted robbery at McDonald's in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital after an attempted robbery in Newburg. According to Metro Police, their Sixth Division officers were called to the McDonald’s location on Preston Highway and Indian Trail around 7:15 Tuesday. In their preliminary investigation, police said a suspect in...
Civil trial begins in mother’s lawsuit against Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A civil trial against a Louisville daycare and one of its employees began on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims in April 2021, a 4-year-old girl was “cruelly confined” by an employee at the Outer Loop Child Care to force the child to sleep during naptime.
wdrb.com
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
wdrb.com
SNEAK PEEK: Louisville woman's death highlights rare complications with dental procedures
Shanna Wright had complained of tooth pain. On June 30, 2022, the 42-year-old single mother sought treatment at Derby City Oral Surgery on Preston Highway.
'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life. Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the...
WLKY.com
Family, friends remember man who died after shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was shot and killed in the Highlands last week was remembered by family and friends Sunday. There was a celebration of life at Wick's Pizza for 52-year-old Marcus Cambron. Police say Cambron was shot on Baxter Avenue rushed to the hospital and died.
WLKY.com
Hardin County 7th grader in custody after threatening to bring gun to school
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police took a Hardin County student into custody Tuesday after they say the student threatened a middle school. Police said that just before 4 p.m. they were contacted by Hardin County authorities about a threatening complaint. After their initial investigation, police said they discovered a...
'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
WLKY.com
Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
WLKY.com
21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
WLKY.com
Concerned parents rush to pick up children from Eastern High School after gun flies out of backpack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents filed into Eastern High School Monday morning after a gun went flying out of a student's backpack during a fight — sending other students and staff into a panic. "Soon as he called me about that, yeah I was on my way up here,"...
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Hardin County student in custody after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
wdrb.com
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
k105.com
Special prosecutor from Hardin Co. appointed to assist in 3 Nelson Co. murder investigations
A special prosecutor from Hardin County has been appointed to assist three Nelson County murder investigations. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office appointed Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young to help in the investigations into the deaths of Crystal Rogers, her father, Tommy Ballard, and Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis.
