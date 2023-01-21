ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Loved ones remember man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones are reflecting on the life of a Louisville man recently hit and killed by a truck on Dixie Highway. Robert Patterson, 38, died in a crash near Ralph Avenue on Jan. 19. His fiancée Mercedes Harris and pastor Brandon Addison said Patterson could always...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County 7th grader in custody after threatening to bring gun to school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police took a Hardin County student into custody Tuesday after they say the student threatened a middle school. Police said that just before 4 p.m. they were contacted by Hardin County authorities about a threatening complaint. After their initial investigation, police said they discovered a...
WHAS11

'What helps me get through it is thinking it's not her': Andrea Knabel's family in contact with police after human remains found in Boyle County

PERRYVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found, possibly linking the remains to a missing Louisville mother: Andrea Knabel. Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Richmond Post were contacted Friday around 7 p.m. in connection to possible human remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Family gathers to honor victim of deadly hit-and-run in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of Vinnie Jacoway says they're mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend, and brother. He was 34 years old when his life was tragically taken. "They took a great soul from us. Our whole family is hurting. The whole city is hurting. The whole city is. He was a good man he didn't deserve this at all," said Erica Baker, Jacoway's cousin.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY

