12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet

While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
Scary Mommy

Oh, God — Your Dishwasher Has A Filter You Should Be Cleaning

Listen, you can love something and still be perplexed by it. Take reality TV. Or, you know, your kid. And while the dishwasher may seem like a funny item to lump into this category, hear me out: Dishwashers are fantastic. But there are still some things about them shrouded in mystery. For example, you are technically supposed to "wash" dishes before popping them in the device, but wouldn't that make them dish sanitizers instead of washers? (Not that most of us actually pre-wash....) Also, did you know your dishwasher has a filter that needs to be cleaned on a regular basis? Many people don't.
homedit.com

How to Clean Your Baseboards

There are numerous ways to clean your baseboards. A simple wipe-down with warm water and mild soap is the easiest technique, safe for painted and wood trim work. Your baseboards give your room a finished look but don’t get cleaned as often as your floors or countertops. You can make your baseboards look clean and help them repel dust using one of the strategies below.
heckhome.com

Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout

Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
ohsospotless.com

How to Remove Stains From Laminate Floors

People choose laminate flooring because it’s cheap and easy to clean. But stains can still occur, ruining the glazed-donut appearance of laminate. No matter what kind of stain you’re dealing with, we can help you erase it once and for all. We’ll share how to remove stains from laminate floors using easy and approachable methods.
Family Handyman

Freshen Up Your Basement and Floors—Shop Steam Cleaners As Low as $55

There’s nothing that cleans faster than steam, but steam cleaner sales are few and far between. That’s bad news for me. As Sales Editor of Family Handyman, I refuse to pay full price for anything, but I need a new steam cleaner that can handle my cat Nancy and her penchant for mess-making. Psst—read our review of the FurZapper if you always find pet hair on your clothing.
msn.com

Couple Restore 100 Year Old Home Into a Dream House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Cottage core, farmhouse rustic, and victorian all have one thing in common, they involve old houses. Many folks are interested in the lifestyle of renovating old homes, they are buying up old houses, gutting them and turning them into masterpieces.

