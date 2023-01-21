Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Broken-hearted fiancé reveals ‘worst day of my life’ after his bride-to-be, 24, killed using wrong spoon
A HEARTBROKEN fiancé revealed the "worst day of my life" after his bride-to-be was killed using the wrong spoon. Craig McKinnon, 24, said the years he spent with Jess Prinsloo, also 24, were "irreplaceable". Jess is believed to have died as a result of her acute dairy allergy while...
Tri-City Herald
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows
A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
pethelpful.com
Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened
People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’
A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
Someone is shooting horses in Utah
Officials in Utah are looking into gunshot deaths of dozens of free-roaming horses found in a remote patch of desert that borders the Navajo Nation.
Why ice cream was important for St. Thomas, the Latter-day Saint ghost town
Lake mead water levels: drought has uncovered human remains and entire town. Dropping water levels mean that the ghost town that emerged from the lake, St. Thomas, will likely remain above water.
Viral video that claims the Titanic never sank is blowing people’s minds
A viral video that has amassed more than 11 million views on TikTok is claiming a very convincing theory that the actual Titanic never sank. Instead, a woman by the name Mia believes it was the Olympic ship that had been purposefully submerged — in order to avoid the exorbitant costs it would take to repair it. “I was a Titanic kid, meaning I literally knew every single fact about the Titanic,” Mia says. “My a** would sit and watch documentaries for hours and hours and hours. But when I heard this theory, everything like made sense.” “The White Star...
bookriot.com
BOARD TO DEATH in Salt Lake City
When I was younger, the best part of working at my dad’s board game shop Of Dice and Decks was how easily I could get away with reading books through my shift. I’d hole myself up in the staff room with a stack of Isaac Asimov books half as tall as I was and, when Dad came to slap my wrists (metaphorically, of course), I’d say, “Maybe you should pay me minimum wage if you want to motivate me.”
Grey’s Anatomy star supports Utah bill to end gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters
Katherine Heigl joined Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork) in introducing a bill that will ban gas chamber euthanasia in animal shelters Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Utah State Capitol. This marks the 10th legislative session where Utah lawmakers have tried to pass the ban.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0