Saint George, UT

parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Tri-City Herald

Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows

A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
UTAH STATE
pethelpful.com

Instagram of Dog Who Belonged to Idaho College Victim Has People So Saddened

People across the country are so heartbroken and shocked over the tragic and horrific passing of four students from the University of Idaho on November 13. The details of the case are just unfathomable, and everyone is collectively grieving the loss of four lives that were taken way too soon. As you might know, one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, had a dog named Murphy, who survived the attack.
MOSCOW, ID
AL.com

Utah obituary: ‘Family’ man who killed 7 ‘lived a life of service’

A man accused of murdering his wife and kids in Utah was remembered in an obituary as a “family” type who “lived a life of service,” drawing scrutiny from many. Michael Haight’s obituary leaves out how police believe he died — by shooting himself after killing seven other family members in the home, including his wife’s mother, McClatchy News previously reported.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Viral video that claims the Titanic never sank is blowing people’s minds

A viral video that has amassed more than 11 million views on TikTok is claiming a very convincing theory that the actual Titanic never sank. Instead, a woman by the name Mia believes it was the Olympic ship that had been purposefully submerged — in order to avoid the exorbitant costs it would take to repair it. “I was a Titanic kid, meaning I literally knew every single fact about the Titanic,” Mia says. “My a** would sit and watch documentaries for hours and hours and hours. But when I heard this theory, everything like made sense.” “The White Star...
bookriot.com

BOARD TO DEATH in Salt Lake City

When I was younger, the best part of working at my dad’s board game shop Of Dice and Decks was how easily I could get away with reading books through my shift. I’d hole myself up in the staff room with a stack of Isaac Asimov books half as tall as I was and, when Dad came to slap my wrists (metaphorically, of course), I’d say, “Maybe you should pay me minimum wage if you want to motivate me.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
