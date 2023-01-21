Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Related
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blackhawks
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Jan. 24 (home), Mar. 26 (away), Apr. 6 (home). The Canucks are 86-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 53-31-15-1 record at home. Vancouver is 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (4-1-0 in their...
NHL
RECAP: Verhaeghe nets two as Panthers earn point in OT loss to Penguins
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Florida Panthers picked up an important point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Sitting at 23-21-6, Florida has gone 7-4-2 during a road-heavy schedule in January. "We're just so much different a hockey...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning win their 10th-straight on home ice
On a night celebrating Steven Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal, it was only right that the Bolts captain scored the game-winning goal for his team. But the road to that game-winner wasn't easy, with the Lightning coming from behind on two separate occasions before beating the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, for the team's 10th-straight win at AMALIE Arena.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Ducks at Mullett Arena on Tuesday
Kelemen receives call-up from Tucson, expected to make NHL debut. Jan. 24, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. Fresh off a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, the Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a three-game homestand.
NHL
Florida Panthers Expand Executive Leadership Team with New C-Suite Hires
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President and CEO Matt Caldwell today announced three new additions to the organization's executive team. Lauren Cochran joins the Panthers as Chief Marketing Officer, James Suh joins as Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Zarthar joins as Chief Strategy Officer. "Given the organization's rapid growth over...
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
Bednar Appends on Legacy with Two Milestones in One Night
Two milestones in one night, and so continues the legacy of Jared Bednar. Bednar, who is in his seventh season as the Head Coach of the Colorado Avalanche, appended on his already impressive and successful resume on Tuesday night as he eclipsed the 500-game NHL milestone (all with the Avalanche) and simultaneously became the winningest coach in franchise history (266 wins) as Colorado extended its win streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Canucks Take Over Third Period to Defeat Blackhawks
Vancouver scored three goals in the third period to beat Chicago, 5-2 Heading into the third period, the Blackhawks and the Canucks started the period off with a 2-2 tie in the remaining minutes. Chicago would miss on key scoring chances after another low shooting effort and allow Vancouver to capitalize.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Four Named to 2023 Hobey Baker Award Short List
Kaiser, James, Gorman and Wise up for college hockey's top honor; OHL and WHL prospects continue to shine. Four Blackhawks prospects were named to the 2023 Hobey Baker Award short list, which is given to the top NCAA ice hockey player each year: Wyatt Kaiser and Dominic James (Minnesota-Duluth), Liam Gorman (Princeton), and Jake Wise (Ohio State).
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
NHL
Penguins Recall Dustin Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Ty Smith has been re-assigned to WBS. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. If the Jets (31-16-1) win, it'll put together their seventh win streak of at least three games or more, and give them a winning record on the road trip as well.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Red Wings
The San Jose Sharks head to Detroit for a Tuesday matchup, looking for their first road trip win. This will be the Sharks and Red Wings second matchup of the season. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. On Sunday in...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Oilers
Columbus continues its Western Canada swing tonight by taking on Edmonton in a game that will be televised nationally by TNT. The Blue Jackets have a little momentum, having earned three points out of four in the last two games, but nothing comes easy against the game's best player in Connor McDavid.
NHL
How to Watch Tonight's Blue Jackets Game on ESPN+ & Hulu
Sign up now to catch your favorite team on ESPN+ Hockey Night and stream over 50 nationally broadcasted games all season on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ also delivers over 1,000 live out-of-market games, expert analysis, originals, and more. Plus, you now have the ability to start the game from the beginning on your supported devices, and can enjoy the game spoiler-free by hiding all live event scores from the watch page.
NHL
RECAP: 'Everyone pulled their weight' in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win vs. Sharks
DETROIT -- During the second intermission when the Detroit Red Wings were tied, 2-2, against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Derek Lalonde delivered a simple message his players in the dressing room. "It could have been a yelling-and-screaming-type moment," Lalonde said. "I've...
Comments / 0