Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cuse.com
The ‘Cuse Welcomes UNC For Primetime Showdown
Game Details: Tuesday, Jan. 24, Syracuse, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. North Carolina Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) hosts North Carolina (14-6, 6-3) for a primetime dance inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange look to...
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch
Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
cuse.com
Syracuse's Second Half Rally Falls Short Against Duke
Syracuse women's basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival No. 13/14 Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points. Dyaisha Fair, backed up Rice...
Elite 2024 Forward Donnie Freeman Looking to Take Official Visit to Syracuse
Elite class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman cut his list to five in early December. Those five were Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas. However, on December 30th, he announce his recruitment remained wide open. Since that time, Syracuse has ramped up its pursuit, Freeman told All Syracuse. ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
cuse.com
Women’s Tennis Battles Past BU
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse University women's tennis team had their collective hands full against Boston University on Sunday at Drumlins Country Club, but prevailed to win 6-1 after battling through close sets all day. The Orange (2-0) led off with a doubles point, picking up wins in two...
cuse.com
Senior Trio Leading Orange
Seniors Madison D'Ambra, Emmie Frederico and Luisa Gathmann are the 2022-23 Syracuse women's rowing captains. The trio will lead the Orange as they compete for a third consecutive NCAA Championship invitation under the direction of fifth-year head coach Luke McGee. D'Ambra is in her second season as captain for the...
cuse.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Spring with Sweep
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse University women's tennis opened the spring campaign with a clean sweep of NJIT, taking down the Highlanders 7-0 Saturday at Drumlins Country Club. The Orange (1-0) dropped just one set in their first competition since the fall tournament season. Second-flight singles was the tightest match...
cuse.com
Bellefontaine Joins 100 Point Club
Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine is the fourth member of Syracuse's 100 Point Club. The Kemptville, Ontario native had two goals and an assist in Syracuse's 6-3 loss at Lindenwood on Saturday. Bellefontaine assisted on senior Mae Batherson's goal and then scored the second and third goals for the Orange. She has 36 goals and 65 assists for 101 points in 152 games at Syracuse, which ranks fourth on the all-time scoring record list.
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
localsyr.com
14-year-old Ava Wood is being remembered as a great student, teammate and friend
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another Central New York community is grieving the loss of a young girl who lost her life to violence. Ava Wood (14) was allegedly shot and killed by her father, Christopher Wood (51), inside of their Baldwinsville home before he turned the gun on himself. Police are still investigating, but it appears this was a murder-suicide.
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature
Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
On The Lookout: Damar Thompson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
Upstate Singer Gets The Surprise Of His Life On The Tonight Show
One Upstate musician got the experience of a lifetime thanks to one of the region's biggest celebrity friends - Jimmy Fallon. When the songwriter got tickets to The Tonight Show, he probably never figured he'd end up performing on the show that night. Of course, Jimmy's no stranger to Upstate...
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923
A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant
Syracuse, NY - With Black History Month starting on Wednesday, February 1, A Touch of Soul is a great place to celebrate and support black-owned businesses. A Touch of Soul, a black-owned soul food restaurant in the Solvay area of Syracuse, NY, was established in 2021 and is already making waves with its delicious food and friendly service.
Massive Snowstorm Is Heading For Southern Ontario
It looks like our neighbors to the North will be some of the snow that will move across Western New York this week.
