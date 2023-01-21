ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cuse.com

The ‘Cuse Welcomes UNC For Primetime Showdown

Game Details: Tuesday, Jan. 24, Syracuse, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. North Carolina Links: Notes | News | Roster | Schedule. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) hosts North Carolina (14-6, 6-3) for a primetime dance inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 9:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange look to...
SYRACUSE, NY
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch

Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cuse.com

Syracuse's Second Half Rally Falls Short Against Duke

Syracuse women's basketball finished its two-game road swing with a hard-fought loss against Atlantic Coast Conference rival No. 13/14 Duke, 62-50, Sunday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Senior guard, Alaina Rice led the Syracuse (13-7, 4-5 ACC) offense with 15 points. Dyaisha Fair, backed up Rice...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class

Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Women’s Tennis Battles Past BU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse University women's tennis team had their collective hands full against Boston University on Sunday at Drumlins Country Club, but prevailed to win 6-1 after battling through close sets all day. The Orange (2-0) led off with a doubles point, picking up wins in two...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Senior Trio Leading Orange

Seniors Madison D'Ambra, Emmie Frederico and Luisa Gathmann are the 2022-23 Syracuse women's rowing captains. The trio will lead the Orange as they compete for a third consecutive NCAA Championship invitation under the direction of fifth-year head coach Luke McGee. D'Ambra is in her second season as captain for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Spring with Sweep

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse University women's tennis opened the spring campaign with a clean sweep of NJIT, taking down the Highlanders 7-0 Saturday at Drumlins Country Club. The Orange (1-0) dropped just one set in their first competition since the fall tournament season. Second-flight singles was the tightest match...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Bellefontaine Joins 100 Point Club

Graduate student Lauren Bellefontaine is the fourth member of Syracuse's 100 Point Club. The Kemptville, Ontario native had two goals and an assist in Syracuse's 6-3 loss at Lindenwood on Saturday. Bellefontaine assisted on senior Mae Batherson's goal and then scored the second and third goals for the Orange. She has 36 goals and 65 assists for 101 points in 152 games at Syracuse, which ranks fourth on the all-time scoring record list.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

14-year-old Ava Wood is being remembered as a great student, teammate and friend

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another Central New York community is grieving the loss of a young girl who lost her life to violence. Ava Wood (14) was allegedly shot and killed by her father, Christopher Wood (51), inside of their Baldwinsville home before he turned the gun on himself. Police are still investigating, but it appears this was a murder-suicide.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Jeremy Brower

Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature

Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Damar Thompson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old, Damar Thompson. Thompson has been arrested numerous times with 14 prior arrests. In the four domestic-related events, the victim is the same. In his most recent incident, Thompson entered 102 Lawrence Street via a bathroom window, which […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923

A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
