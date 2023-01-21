Read full article on original website
Hulk Hogan gets relentlessly booed in his return to WWE RAW
When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be one of the esteemed guests at RAW XXX, fans of WWE knew it probably wasn’t the best idea. Now sure, the Hulkster is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and has a spot permanently reserved on the company’s Mount Rushmore as a result, but public sentiment has turned pretty significantly on the former champ over the past decade or so, what with his history of racist comments and what not, and as a result, there aren’t exactly a ton of Hulkamaniacs waiting around to sing his praises whenever he shows up on WWE television.
Possible Issue Between WWE and The Bella Twins Led to Nixed RAW 30 Appearance?
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins did not appear at last night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. WWE had Nikki Bella and Brie Bella advertised to appear for several weeks, but we noted on Saturday how they were removed from the updated RAW 30 graphic that aired during SmackDown, and only Nikki was being advertised by the WWE Events website.
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
WWE Considering Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions
WWE returns were a hot topic in 2022 as a number of familiar faces were signed to new contracts. The returns are expected to continue moving forward in 2023 and a former tag team could be brought back. Fightful Select is reporting that the Authors of Pain have been discussed...
WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
Brie Bella Recalls Getting A Ton Of Backstage Heat For Being On Total Divas
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has fond memories of being on the hit reality series Total Divas, but the journey didn’t come without some bumps in the road. The former women’s champion discussed this topic during the latest edition of The Bellas podcast, where she recalled receiving a ton of backstage heat for the show, which wasn’t even locked in to be picked up by the network. Check out Brie’s full thoughts on that experience in the highlights below.
Spoiler on Another Name for Tonight’s WWE RAW 30 Special
WWE Hall of Famer Lita is also scheduled for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special. PWInsider adds that the former WWE Women’s Champion will be filming material for A&E this week. Lita challenged then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022, which came after she returned to in-ring...
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Tony Khan Excited For Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal, Talks The Passing Of Jay Briscoe, Being In Shock From News Of His Death
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Tim Battle on the Battleground Podcast to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington and discuss a wide range of topics, including how the show will pay special tribute to ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away one week ago in a car accident. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Bray Wyatt Sends Heartfelt Message After Undertaker Segment During WWE RAW Is XXX
Bray Wyatt’s character has been through many incarnations in WWE already. During WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary show, he had another chance to share the ring with a Superstar who paved the way for so many, including Wyatt himself. That segment with The Undertaker meant the world to Wyatt, and he expressed those feelings the next day.
Top WWE NXT Stars Brawl at the WWE Performance Center, Alternate Angle Revealed
An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4. As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.
WWE RAW Is XXX Sets Huge Record For Company
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA last night. The company pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. In fact, the show ended up setting a huge record.
Former WWE tag team could be returning to the company in 2023
In 2022, several former WWE stars were brought back to the company under the Triple H regime. More wrestlers could end up be brought back to WWE in the new year as Fightful Select reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) have been discussed for a potential return to the company. According to Fightful, AOP’s former manager Paul Ellering could also be returning with the team and the outlet noted the following about him…
Possible Big WWE RAW Spoiler for Tonight’s 30th Anniversary Show
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is booked for tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, and word now is that he may be involved in a big segment. A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE creative made pitches for Taker to be involved in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.
William Regal Remembers Triple H Sharing His Initial Vision Of NXT
The latest guest on the Distraction Pieces Podcast was the legendary Lord William Regal, who spoke about a number of different pro-wrestling-related topics, including some insight into the early days of NXT and the vision that Triple H had for the brand. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: 30th Anniversary Special, Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
The RAW 30th Anniversary special will air live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Tonight’s RAW will also be the red brand go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event. The show will feature appearances by numerous WWE Hall of Famers and Legends, with others like Brock Lesnar expected to return.
Reason Why WWE Scrapped The Bloodline’s Acknowledgment Ceremony Revealed
The Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony featuring “every generation” of The Bloodline was originally scheduled for tonight’s Raw 30 anniversary show. Over the weekend, WWE nixed it, and instead, The Bloodline will hold a trial for Sami Zayn. This comes after further issues between Sami Zayn and Reigns...
Natalya Says WWE Didn’t Want Her Talking About Her Father’s Battle With Alzheimer’s On Total Divas
WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
