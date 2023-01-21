ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 55

mike mike
1d ago

Was a fan but not a class act on ja morant and Memphis, you guys have not won nothing and that’s why you guys won’t even make it to the championship, the coach should talk to the team about being humble, humble teams win not big mouth and disrespect to a legends because you made a dam shot

Reply(6)
37
Ezeyduzit1
1d ago

Sharpe didn't say anything that wasn't the truth. These NBA players today are S O F T. If it was just a regular fan who chirped out the Grizzlies would have ignored him but because it was an NFL HALL OFF FAME player, they got in they feelings..

Reply
19
Louis Bailey
1d ago

Shannon would beat the brakes off that young man and I have noticed that ja, has a lot of mouth

Reply
29
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction after Cowboys’ loss

Dak Prescott did not play well in his Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday night, but that’s not hurting his confidence. Prescott threw two interceptions to cost his team during a close game. Both of...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy