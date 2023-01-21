Read full article on original website
mike mike
1d ago
Was a fan but not a class act on ja morant and Memphis, you guys have not won nothing and that’s why you guys won’t even make it to the championship, the coach should talk to the team about being humble, humble teams win not big mouth and disrespect to a legends because you made a dam shot

Ezeyduzit1
1d ago
Sharpe didn't say anything that wasn't the truth. These NBA players today are S O F T. If it was just a regular fan who chirped out the Grizzlies would have ignored him but because it was an NFL HALL OFF FAME player, they got in they feelings..

Louis Bailey
1d ago
Shannon would beat the brakes off that young man and I have noticed that ja, has a lot of mouth

