WWE Superstar Wants Violent Stipulation Match With Brock Lesnar
It appears that Bobby Lashley wants to face Brock Lesnar again in the near future. During an interview with the "Hindustan Times," the former WWE Champion spoke about what kind of match he wants with Lesnar. "I like the kind of contests where it can make me push myself," said...
ComicBook
AEW's Chris Jericho Reacts to Being Featured in WWE Raw is XXX Video
WWE's Raw is XXX celebration will kick off on Monday, but WWE got the ball running early, and has been announcing big appearances and matches for the 30th Anniversary all week long. Then on Friday WWE released a special WWE is XXX promo video that featured a bevy of iconic moments that have taken place on Raw over the past 30 years. The video surprised some when it included stars who have moved over to AEW like Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, and Jericho took to Twitter to react to his inclusion.
wrestlinginc.com
Jamie Hayter Reveals Details Of Former AEW Champion's Injury
So far during their respective AEW runs, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm have been each other's biggest rival, feuding almost nonstop since Storm's debut last March. So far, the biggest match of the rivalry occurred at AEW Full Gear, where Hayter defeated Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship, albeit with an assist from allies Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Rebel.
ringsidenews.com
WarnerBros Discovery Won’t Allow Mark Briscoe On AEW TV Even After Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The wrestling community was deeply saddened by the passing of Jay Briscoe at the age of 38. His death continues to be a sore topic for many, as Briscoe was truly loved by the pro wrestling community. That being said, AEW wasn’t allowed to hold a tribute show for him last week due to Warner Bros Discovery. Now it seems they won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW television, even after Jay Briscoe’s passing.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
wrestlinginc.com
Montez Ford And Bianca Belair Share Embarrassing WWE In-Ring Moment
How much of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair do you want to know?. Ford and Belair appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" this past Tuesday night, where Cohen asked a round of questions to learn more about life in wrestling. But what he asked weren't your typical "who's your favorite wrestler" or "how did you get into pro-wrestling" type questions. They were more outlandish, to say the least.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Detroit, according to Fightful Select. – Tag Contender Tourney: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Viking Raiders: Michael Hayes. – LA Knight match: Adam Pearce. – Tag Contender Tourney: Los...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Says AEW Will Most Likely Be Back At Arthur Ashe Stadium In 2023
AEW star commentator Tony Schiavone recently participated in a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, where the longtime veteran answered a number of industry-related questions. Check out highlights from his chat below. Believes AEW will be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2023:. We’re [AEW] gonna go back there (Queens, New...
wrestletalk.com
Wild Brawl Breaks Out At WWE Performance Center (Video)
A wild brawl has broke out at the WWE Performance Center on Monday. At NXT Vengeance Day on February 4, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Grayson Waller inside a steel cage. The two men have been engaged in a rivalry that has been heating up week...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Reportedly Pitched Huge Match for Steve Austin
WWE reportedly made a pitch for a big match between WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a pitch was made internally for a “huge opponent” for Austin, and that ended up being Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In WWE Royal Rumble 98
On a recent edition of FOLEY IS POD, Mick Foley discussed appearing as all three Faces of Foley in the Royal Rumble 1998 match. Here are the highlights:. “Probably, there were two men in the dressing room who thought to themselves ‘I lost my spot in the Rumble.’ But we are about creating memories. Sometimes you have to take one for the team, y’know? Like the Gimmick Battle Royale that took place [at WrestleMania X-7], there were a lot of men who had been cost an entry into the traditional WrestleMania battle royale. But it’s the Gimmick Battle Royale! It’s about creating memories. On the big shows, you have to come up with things that people remember fondly. I’ll go out on a limb and say… I apologize to whichever two pieces of talent I cost a spot to, I don’t know who they are. But [the three faces of Foley] was really special, that was fun. I think in the history of the Rumble that’s a top-five moment? I think it’s really safe to say it’s top ten.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Talks Raw XXX Appearance, Differences Between Vince & Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long talked with Sportskeeda ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw XXX 30th anniversary show about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I’m so, so happy to be a part of that, man. I can’t wait to get there and see all the fans, and you know, man, you know me. I’m just gonna be holla, holla, holla.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Details On All Star Junior Festival
The All Star Junior Festival was announced by NJPW fpr March 1 at Korakuen Hall. Junior heavyweights from multiple companies, including NJPW, AJPW, DDT, CMLL, NOAH, and others, will compete. NJPW issued the following:. Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Schiavone Points Out Something Darby Allin Did In AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Allowed
On his latest What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s recent pre-match videos that ared on AEW programming. The AEW announcer revealed that Allin puts together all of his videos for the promotion and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, it made him think that mentioning a former wrestler wouldn’t have been allowed in AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Elevation Results 1/23/23
Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni, Paul Wight and Matt Menard) First Match: (14-42) Skye Blue vs. (0-0) Zoe Dubois. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Blue with an arm-drag takeover. Blue ducks a clothesline from Dubois. Blue drives her knee into the midsection of Dubois. Blue with another arm-drag takeover. Side Step Display. Blue with a forearm smash. Dubois knocks Blue off the top rope. Dubois nails Blue with The Pump Kick. Dubois with two uppercuts. Dubois hits The Three Amigas. Dubois stands on Blue’s chest for a one count. Dubois with a palm thrust. Dubois is choking Blue with her boot. Blue with forearm shivers.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Infamous WWE Angle Was “Bound To Fail”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross looked at the late 2002 WWE SmackDown storyline between Dawn Marie and Torrie Wilson’s father, Al Wilson. Marie and Al later got engaged which led to the former coercing Torrie into a sexual encounter in a hotel room claiming she wouldn’t go through with the wedding if her soon to be step-daughter accepted her advances.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Miz Looks Back On Huge Title Victory Over Roman Reigns
The Miz remembers winning the Intercontinental Championship for the eighth time in his career. The A-Lister took to Twitter to reflect on the victory, which took place five years ago today on Monday Night Raw. On that night, Miz dethroned Roman Reigns after hitting him with his signature Skull Crushing Finale finisher.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Royal Rumble Botch, Harlem Heat vs. The New Day, Shawn Michaels Calling Them to WWE NXT, More
WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview, to promote his CLICK For Quality Education Foundation (aka Computer Lab & Integrated Centre of Knowledge for Quality Education), a non-profit that aims to help establish award-winning computer labs and integrated centers of learning for Junior High schools in Ghana, especially in deprived areas. You can access the GoFundMe for CLICK at this link.
