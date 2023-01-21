Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
goshockers.com
Shockers Sweep Home Doubleheader
WICHITA – The Wichita State men's tennis team won back-to-back matches in the home opener, defeating Omaha, 4-1, and Washburn, 4-2, Sunday at Genesis Health Clubs. "It's tough to play two matches in one day, so to be able to come back out and have another good performance in the afternoon was good to see," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We knew both teams were tough teams, so these are two tough wins that we won't take for granted."
goshockers.com
Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU
DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
Manhattan QB commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Saturday is the Three Year Anniversary of the Kansas vs. K-State Basketball Brawl
One of the textbook rivalry moments in Big 12 basketball is turning three years old on Saturday. On January 21st of the 2019-20 college basketball season, the 8-9 Kansas State Wildcats traveled to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. After a dominating performance by Kansas (89-59),...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Richard Dean Schlegel
Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
goshockers.com
Shocker Women Win Lindeman Invite, Men Finish Second
The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women's team title and men's runner-up finish without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance squad raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa. The Shocker women scored 125.33 points to beat second-place Sacramento State...
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KAKE TV
Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland
Not all that much has changed regarding the forecast. This winter storm looks like a near miss overall with the heaviest snowfall South of our area across Texas & Oklahoma. There is now a Winter Weather Advisory across South Central KAKEland, some accumulating snowfall is possible mainly SE of Wichita.
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Corbin
Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
WIBW
Topeka native to take reins of 190th Wing as Col. leaves for commercial pilotry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native will take the reins of the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Refueling Wing as the current commander leaves the service for a position in commercial pilotry. The Kansas Air National Guard says its 190th Air Refueling Wing will soon welcome Col. Kent...
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KC bakery, boutique prepare for big week of business ahead of AFC Championship
A Kansas City-based bakery and local boutique say Chiefs season is the best season for sales over any other KC sports team.
kmuw.org
Permits for duplexes in Wichita nearly doubled in 2022. It hasn’t come without concern.
The rising number of duplex developments in Wichita is bringing with it a tension between some neighborhoods and the demand for more affordable housing. The number of building permits issued in Wichita for two-family residential homes nearly doubled from 2021 to 2022, from 410 to 750. Stan Longhofer, director of...
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
Comments / 0