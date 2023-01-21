ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll

After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
LAWRENCE, KS
goshockers.com

Shockers Sweep Home Doubleheader

WICHITA – The Wichita State men's tennis team won back-to-back matches in the home opener, defeating Omaha, 4-1, and Washburn, 4-2, Sunday at Genesis Health Clubs. "It's tough to play two matches in one day, so to be able to come back out and have another good performance in the afternoon was good to see," head coach Darragh Glavin said. "We knew both teams were tough teams, so these are two tough wins that we won't take for granted."
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Moody Magic; Shockers Win Another Wild One at SMU

DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan QB commits to Washburn

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Manhattan High School quarterback Keenan Schartz will head down the road to Topeka for his college football career. Schartz announced his commitment to Washburn University on social media Sunday night. The MHS quarterback recently led the Indians to their first state title since 1988. Schartz follows in the footsteps of his parents […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Richard Dean Schlegel

Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
WICHITA, KS
goshockers.com

Shocker Women Win Lindeman Invite, Men Finish Second

The Wichita State track and field team claimed the women's team title and men's runner-up finish without their distance runners at the Ralph Lindeman Invitational in Colorado, while the distance squad raced at the Cyclone Classic in Ames, Iowa. The Shocker women scored 125.33 points to beat second-place Sacramento State...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Another winter storm is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland

Not all that much has changed regarding the forecast. This winter storm looks like a near miss overall with the heaviest snowfall South of our area across Texas & Oklahoma. There is now a Winter Weather Advisory across South Central KAKEland, some accumulating snowfall is possible mainly SE of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

The Story Behind the Building: Corbin

Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
Salina Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy