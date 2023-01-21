UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)
UFC 283 takes place Saturday as the year’s first pay-per-view, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC). The co-main event features a history quadrilogy between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and interim champ Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC), who will unify the titles after going 1-1-1 in their previous three encounters.
UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN+.
Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title
- Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title
- Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
- Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)
- Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
- Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
- Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.
