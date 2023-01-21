ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio (8 p.m. ET)

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfmaO_0kMteOc200

UFC 283 takes place Saturday as the year’s first pay-per-view, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

In the main event, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as former champion Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) takes on Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC). The co-main event features a history quadrilogy between flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA, 10-2-1 UFC) and interim champ Brandon Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC), who will unify the titles after going 1-1-1 in their previous three encounters.

UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and ESPN+.

Below is the lineup of fights included in the watch-along:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Glover Teixeira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (204.5) – for vacant light heavyweight title
  • Champ Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

PRELIMINARY CARD (ABC, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Ihor Potieria vs. Mauricio Rua
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Melquizael Costa vs. Thiago Moises
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 283.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 283 Live Results: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 283 live results begin at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, January 21, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Click on the fight below in the UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2 live results section for live stats or jump down to the written UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 results: Brandon Moreno claims title in fourth meeting, sends Deiveson Figueiredo to bantamweight

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brandon Moreno is once again the undisputed flyweight champion after a bittersweet ending to a historic fourth meeting with his toughest rival. After a brilliant start to the flyweight title unification bout for Moreno (21-6-2 MMA, 9-3-2 UFC) in the UFC 283 co-main event against Deiveson Figueiredo, a doctor’s stoppage led to the end of the fight after the third round. The right eye of Figueiredo (21-3-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) was swollen shut, resulting in the crowning of Moreno as champion at Jeunesse Arena.
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 results: Mauricio Rua finished by Ihor Potieira in MMA retirement bout

RIO DE JANEIRO – Former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua ended his competitive MMA career on a loss Saturday in his home country. “Shogun” Rua (27-14-1 MMA, 11-12-1 UFC) was defeated by Ukrainian Dana White’s Contender Series signee Ihor Potieira (19-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) when he was clipped and finished with punches at 4:05 of Round 1. The light heavyweight bout closed out the UFC 283 preliminary card at Jeunesse Arena.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 283 video: Brunno Ferreira devastates Gregory Rodrigues for upset knockout

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brunno Ferreira continued the theme of the UFC 283 prelims, where debuting fighters made the most of their first opportunities. In a middleweight bout he took on eight day’s notice, Ferreira (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) knocked out Gregory Rodrigues (13-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) with a devastating left hand that led to a stoppage at 4:13 of Round 1. The event took place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
Popculture

Dana White and TBS Blasted After Slap Fighter Suffers Brain Injury

UFC president Dana White is taking heat for his new show that premiered on TBS last week. The series, Power Slap: Road to the Title, consists of two people standing in front of each other, slapping their opponent as hard as they can in the face. One match featured Chris Thomas and Chris Kennedy, and Thomas slapped Kennedy so hard that he was knocked out. And when he regained consciousness, he had a confused look on his face. This led to former WWE Superstar and concussion expert Christopher Nowinski going to Twitter to blast Dana White and TBS for promoting the show. In the tweet, Nowinski said White and TBS "should be ashamed" and that Kennedy had the "fencing posture with the first brain injury."
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Jamahal Hill the first of many UFC champions from Dana White's Contender Series?

Jamahal Hill made history on Saturday when he claimed the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominant win over Glover Teixeira in the UFC 283 main event. With his unanimous decision win at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) became the first fighter signed to the UFC from Dana White’s Contender Series to claim a championship belt in the octagon, possibly ushering in a new era in the sport.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy