ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Dominates Florida State, 86-63, in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team posted a resounding 23-point victory Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, defeating Florida State, 86-63. Third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack and fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong co-led No. 20/19 Miami (16-4, 7-3 ACC) with a game-high 18 points in the largest road win by either side in the history of the storied in-state rivalry. It also marked the largest home loss for the Seminoles since Dec. 5, 2012, and largest at home in ACC play since Jan. 22, 2005.
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

MBB Ranked No. 20/19 in National Polls

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team holds a top-25 ranking in both major polls for the seventh consecutive week, including a top-20 position in each for the fifth straight time. Miami (15-4, 6-3 ACC) places No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25...
CORAL GABLES, FL
miamihurricanes.com

Hurricanes Debut at No. 8 in Baseball America Top 25

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — With Opening Day 25 days away, the University of Miami baseball team picked up its fourth preseason top-25 ranking. The Miami Hurricanes were listed at No. 8 in Baseball America’s preseason poll, the publication announced Monday morning. Earlier in the offseason, the Hurricanes were...
CORAL GABLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy