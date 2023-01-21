ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort

A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

