Nature Watch: Rare, Beautiful, Black-Colored Red Fox Spotted in Colorado
It's probably a small amount of people that know about how you can find black-colored red foxes in Colorado; a even fewer amount who've ever come across one, in the wild. If you've ever been to Walden, Colorado, you've probably seen some of the most beautiful things nature has to offer. Have you ever spotted, though, a black red fox?
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort
A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
