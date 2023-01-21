ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Raining 3's: Purdue beats Minnesota 75-56

By EMMA FINER Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b1YXA_0kMtXbD800
Senior guard Jeanae Terry shoots a 3-pointer over the Minnesota defense. Terry scored 8 points for the team, going 4 of 9 from the floor. Todd McKechnie | Photos Editor

Just when the Golden Gophers cut the Boilermaker lead down to 9 points in the fourth quarter, Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin hit crucial 3-point shots that made the Mackey Arena crowd erupt in cheers as Purdue regained control of the game and paved the way for a comfortable 75-56 win.

The Purdue women’s basketball team (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten) stayed home at Mackey Arena and took on Minnesota (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten) Saturday.

After a heartbreaking loss to Nebraska, which saw the Boilermakers give up a 9-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Boilermakers looked to get back on track with a win and stay in the race for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds talked about her team’s big response after facing the adversity of losing control of the game Wednesday.

“A lot happened in the last two days and I think our group just responded,” Coach Gearlds said. “I challenged them to just make winning enough and put everything else aside and we were just hungry going after the ball.”

Minnesota picked up its second conference win of the season in Happy Valley against Penn State 75-67 this week which saw the Gophers’ Alanna Micheaux score a season-high 31 points.

The Boilers held Micheaux, coming off back-to-back double-double performances and averaging almost 15 points per game, to just one made bucket all evening.

“She’s been on an absolute tear and she’s a really good basketball player,” Coach Gearlds said. “She’s left-handed so we made sure that we jumped to her right shoulder and stayed locked in what we wanted to do with her.”

It was a slow start for Purdue as the first bucket didn’t come until the seven-minute mark when senior guard Lasha Petree hit two-straight 3-point shots that finally got the loud Mackey crowd going.

From there on, the Boilermakers were red hot. Two buckets from senior guard Jeanae Terry and a 3-point basket made by sophomore guard Jayla Smith led to a 7-0 run to put the team ahead 22-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Boilermaker bench was the story of the second quarter, which featured Smith and senior forward Rickie Woltman as two of the team’s four players who finished the game in double figures.

Woltman and junior guard Madison Layden scored a combined 12 points in the second quarter making big plays and fueling the crowd’s cheers.

While Minnesota freshman guard Mara Braun hit on a 3-point shot to get the Gophers back within 10 points, Purdue senior guard Cassidy Hardin had the answer with two 3-point shots of her own to set the Boilermakers up for a 15-3 run, to put them up by 17 points late in the second quarter.

Another 13-2 run to end the second quarter gave Purdue a 19-point lead at the half. Petree led the Boilermakers with 9 points and four rebounds. Hardin was second on the team with 8 points and three rebounds. Braun led the Gophers with 8 points and two rebounds and freshman guard Amaya Battle was second with 7 points and two rebounds.

While Smith and senior guard Caitlyn Harper each scored a basket, the Golden Gophers had a hot start to the second half, scoring 13 points to cut the Purdue lead down to 10 points, forcing the Boilermakers to take a timeout early.

Purdue faced its first adversity of the game when a one-for-seven shooting drought plagued the Boilermakers, and allowed Minnesota to make it an 11-point game late in the third quarter. However, Purdue was able to hold onto a 13-point lead by the end of it.

Even though the Boilermakers committed three turnovers in three minutes, Minnesota was unable to capitalize instead going on the ensuing two-minute scoring drought. Two 3-point shots from Petree and Hardin allowed Purdue to regain all of the momentum and control of the game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue won the game 75-56. Hardin led the Boilermakers with 14 points (12 points coming off of four made 3 point shots) and four rebounds. Smith was second with 13 points and Petree was third with 12 points and five rebounds.

“I think that being able to respond that way and play together was really big for us moving forward knowing that we are capable of playing like that,” Hardin said.

Purdue will travel to Champaign, IL to take on the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center Thursday at 8 pm. The game will air on Big Ten Plus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Boilers lead Terrapins at halftime

The Boilers built a 14-point lead in 20 minutes. Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) leads Maryland (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) 35-21 at halftime in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 2-7 on threes. The theme for today's game is “Hammer Down Cancer,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue survives against Maryland, 58-55

The game was up in the air until the final whistle in Mackey. After building a 14-point halftime lead on Maryland (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten), Purdue (19-1, 8-1) saw the gap whittle away throughout the second period, with the Boilers ultimately hanging on for a 58-55 win. Maryland forward Julian...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue drops Saturday duals to Top-10 Hoosiers

Purdue’s efforts came up short twice in Saturday’s dual meet against both of its in-state rival’s top-10 ranked swimming and diving teams. The women took first in three of their 16 events while the men collected only silver and bronze. Combined, the Boilermakers totalled eight events with consecutive 2-3 finishes.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/22/23 Purdue 4, Ball State 3

The Purdue Women's Tennis team extended its undefeated season to 4-0 after defeating Ball State 4-3 on Sunday. Purdue started off the match strong, going 2-0 in doubles matches with the pairs of senior Liz Norman and sophomore Tara Katarina Milic winning their match 6-4 and freshman Kennedy Gibbs and sophomore Juana Larranga winning theirs 6-1. Senior Csilla Fodor and sophomore Carmen Gallarado Guevara were leading their match 5-3 but were stopped short after the other two doubles matches were completed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/21/23 Indiana 320, Purdue 261

Purdue hosted Indiana University on Saturday for the Boilers' men's and women's swimming and diving Senior Day meet. The Hoosiers took down Purdue 320-261. Purdue women's platform diving finished with a season-best score and a sixth first-place finish for freshman Daryn Wright. Purdue heads to Northwestern on Friday for the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Cleveland state buries Boilers behind second-set losses

Purdue’s men’s tennis (0-2) took on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Friday evening at home, losing 5-2. Purdue won its doubles matches 2-1, giving the Boilers an early 1-0 lead in the match. The pair of sophomores Julen Morgan and Michael Wozniak won 6-0, and freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan and junior Milledge Cossu won 6-4.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailygopher.com

Inside scoop on Minnesota’s transfers from Western Michigan

Minnesota’s transfer additions officially arrived on campus and enrolled in classes last week, with Western Michigan transfers Corey Crooms, Sean Tyler, and Ryan Selig among them. To give Golden Gopher fans an idea of what to expect from this transfer trio, we turned to Drew Pearson of Hustle Belt,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Purdue leaving TikTok

Purdue has disconnected from TikTok. Purdue deleted its TikTok account in December and told its colleges and departments to delete their accounts and stop interacting with the platform, a press release posted Friday morning reads. Purdue, including its West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwestern campuses and Purdue Global, joins other...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66

Donald Charles "Jake" Mauer, the man responsible for gifting the baseball world with Joe, Jake III. and Billy Mauer, died Jan. 17 at the age of 66. Mauer passed away peacefully at his home in Braham, Minnesota, according to his obituary. He had been battling lung cancer and Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals

MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis Inches Away from Snowiest Season

(Minneapolis, MN) Minneapolis is inches away from the third snowiest season on record. That's according to data from the Twin Cities National Weather Service, which reports the area has seen more than 52 inches of snowfall so far this winter. The average winter sees around 51 inches of snow. The all time snowiest season, back in 1991, dropped 63 inches of snow on the Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy