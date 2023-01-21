Raining 3's: Purdue beats Minnesota 75-56

Senior guard Jeanae Terry shoots a 3-pointer over the Minnesota defense. Terry scored 8 points for the team, going 4 of 9 from the floor. Todd McKechnie | Photos Editor

Just when the Golden Gophers cut the Boilermaker lead down to 9 points in the fourth quarter, Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin hit crucial 3-point shots that made the Mackey Arena crowd erupt in cheers as Purdue regained control of the game and paved the way for a comfortable 75-56 win.

The Purdue women’s basketball team (13-6, 4-5 Big Ten) stayed home at Mackey Arena and took on Minnesota (9-11, 2-7 Big Ten) Saturday.

After a heartbreaking loss to Nebraska, which saw the Boilermakers give up a 9-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Boilermakers looked to get back on track with a win and stay in the race for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Purdue head coach Katie Gearlds talked about her team’s big response after facing the adversity of losing control of the game Wednesday.

“A lot happened in the last two days and I think our group just responded,” Coach Gearlds said. “I challenged them to just make winning enough and put everything else aside and we were just hungry going after the ball.”

Minnesota picked up its second conference win of the season in Happy Valley against Penn State 75-67 this week which saw the Gophers’ Alanna Micheaux score a season-high 31 points.

The Boilers held Micheaux, coming off back-to-back double-double performances and averaging almost 15 points per game, to just one made bucket all evening.

“She’s been on an absolute tear and she’s a really good basketball player,” Coach Gearlds said. “She’s left-handed so we made sure that we jumped to her right shoulder and stayed locked in what we wanted to do with her.”

It was a slow start for Purdue as the first bucket didn’t come until the seven-minute mark when senior guard Lasha Petree hit two-straight 3-point shots that finally got the loud Mackey crowd going.

From there on, the Boilermakers were red hot. Two buckets from senior guard Jeanae Terry and a 3-point basket made by sophomore guard Jayla Smith led to a 7-0 run to put the team ahead 22-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Boilermaker bench was the story of the second quarter, which featured Smith and senior forward Rickie Woltman as two of the team’s four players who finished the game in double figures.

Woltman and junior guard Madison Layden scored a combined 12 points in the second quarter making big plays and fueling the crowd’s cheers.

While Minnesota freshman guard Mara Braun hit on a 3-point shot to get the Gophers back within 10 points, Purdue senior guard Cassidy Hardin had the answer with two 3-point shots of her own to set the Boilermakers up for a 15-3 run, to put them up by 17 points late in the second quarter.

Another 13-2 run to end the second quarter gave Purdue a 19-point lead at the half. Petree led the Boilermakers with 9 points and four rebounds. Hardin was second on the team with 8 points and three rebounds. Braun led the Gophers with 8 points and two rebounds and freshman guard Amaya Battle was second with 7 points and two rebounds.

While Smith and senior guard Caitlyn Harper each scored a basket, the Golden Gophers had a hot start to the second half, scoring 13 points to cut the Purdue lead down to 10 points, forcing the Boilermakers to take a timeout early.

Purdue faced its first adversity of the game when a one-for-seven shooting drought plagued the Boilermakers, and allowed Minnesota to make it an 11-point game late in the third quarter. However, Purdue was able to hold onto a 13-point lead by the end of it.

Even though the Boilermakers committed three turnovers in three minutes, Minnesota was unable to capitalize instead going on the ensuing two-minute scoring drought. Two 3-point shots from Petree and Hardin allowed Purdue to regain all of the momentum and control of the game with three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Purdue won the game 75-56. Hardin led the Boilermakers with 14 points (12 points coming off of four made 3 point shots) and four rebounds. Smith was second with 13 points and Petree was third with 12 points and five rebounds.

“I think that being able to respond that way and play together was really big for us moving forward knowing that we are capable of playing like that,” Hardin said.

Purdue will travel to Champaign, IL to take on the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center Thursday at 8 pm. The game will air on Big Ten Plus.