Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO