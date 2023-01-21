Read full article on original website
Longstanding Dairy Queen in Florida is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenMerritt Island, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
Showers, some thunder possible overnight in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a warm and windy day in the 80s. But Meteorologist George Waldenberger said storms would develop in North Florida and move through Central Florida overnight. So rain on the rooftop and thunder will be possible as you sleep tonight. What’s left of the rain...
westshoreroar.com
Area beaches continue to recover from hurricanes
The damage to beaches this year was a lot more than usually experienced in Brevard County. Many didn’t expect the two recent hurricanes — Ian and Nicole — were going to strengthen along the way and hit Melbourne back to back, leaving seaside damage in their wake.
WESH
Casting underway for new game show set to film in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. Applications are open to be a contestant on a new Very Local TV show coming to Orlando and West Palm Beach. The show is a trivia game called "Wait, What Happened?" and will be filming in February. If...
floridaing.com
Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida: Adrenaline Awaits!
Welcome to Andretti Thrill Park in Melbourne Florida! Here you will find all of the thrills and excitement that you could ever imagine!. This sprawling amusement park has everything from a ropes course to a working train. Other attractions include go-karts, roller coasters, and mini golf courses – all designed to satisfy your craving for adventure.
westorlandonews.com
Jollibee’s Orlando Grand Opening Drew Thousands to Two-Lane Drive-Thru
Jollibee celebrated the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Florida last week. The highly anticipated opening day attracted thousands of excited customers who wanted to be among the city’s first to get their hands on Jollibee’s Chickenjoy fried chicken, Chicken Sandwiches and Peach Mango Pie dessert.
The Mad Utter to Open Rockledge Location
“Our ice cream is something straight out of a fairy tale. Send your taste buds down our rabbit hole of flavor on a journey you will never forget!”
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience
Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience. Country Nights Live – A New Family Dinner Experience – Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for a good ole Southern time – A new dinner experience is coming to Orlando this spring. Click any of...
mynews13.com
Last survivor of Pet Alliance fire finds forever home
ORLANDO, Fla. — All 71 cats and dogs who survived the fire at Pet Alliance’s Orlando shelter more than a year ago now have homes. Sheba, a pit bull mix, was the last to find a home around Thanksgiving. She had been in Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s care for nearly 500 days.
WESH
'A big day for Florida': United Launch Alliance rolls out new Vulcan rocket in Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance unloaded their new Vulcan rocket Sunday at Cape Canaveral. The Vulcan is designed to take larger satellites and payloads to outer orbits around the Earth. WESH 2 learned how this new competitor on the Space Coast may be a win for all...
blackchronicle.com
Vero Beach, Florida, Compound Villa Paradiso Lists for $60M
A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront property with 155 ft of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a file for the town. Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an property with 4 stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom major home; a visitor home with its personal personal pool; a totally geared up spa, wellness & health heart; and a safety workplace, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Disney makes new move on Lake Nona campus in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Seven months after it was confirmed that the timeline for The Walt Disney Co.’s relocation of thousands of jobs to Central Florida had shifted, there is new activity involving the nearly 60-acre campus Disney plans to build.
WDW News Today
Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park Closed Today and Monday Due to Cold Weather
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed today, January 21, and will close again on Monday, January 23, due to cold weather. The low in Orlando today is 59° F, while the low on Monday is 55°. Rain is also expected on both days. The park is expected to open tomorrow, Sunday, January 22, when the low will be 63° and no rain is forecasted.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Driver dies after car runs off the road and goes airborne, hits ditch
COCOA, Fla. - A 30-year-old man is dead and his passenger has serious injuries following a crash in Brevard County early Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling southbound on Pine Street approaching Coconut Avenue in Cocoa just before 2 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
WESH
Indian Harbour Beach considers tighter fishing rules amid shark beating caught on video
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. — Video footage shocked many across Central Florida, but it stirred an outcry in the Brevard County coastal community of Indian Harbour Beach. The clip showed a fisherman who caught what appeared to be a five-foot shark and clubbed it to death with a hammer, then tossed it back into the ocean.
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"
In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.
Update: Longstanding Golden Corral Location Imminently Closing to Make Way For Student Housing
Developers have elected to move forward on their long-term plan. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BizJournals.com and GrowthSpotter.com.
