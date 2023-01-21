ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

1/21/23 Minnesota, Halftime show dancers

By Jade Larrison
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKjTJ_0kMtWwp200
Young dancers take Keady Court during halftime to perform a short show for the crowd in Mackey Arena.  Jade Larrison | Staff Photographer

Purdue held a strong lead against the Minnesota Gophers throughout the game on Saturday afte…

The Exponent

Back in the top spot

Purdue returned to the top spot of the AP poll Monday after winning three games in the last week as the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas, which each lost a game. The Boilers overtook both the Cougars and the Jayhawks, who now sit in the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Sports World Furious With Big Ten Referees On Sunday

College basketball referees have a pretty thankless job, but sometimes, they are deserving of serious criticism. Today is one of those days. The referees calling the Purdue vs. Maryland game have been getting crushed all afternoon - and deservedly so. Some extremely questionable - and outright ...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/22/23 Purdue 4, Ball State 3

The Purdue Women's Tennis team extended its undefeated season to 4-0 after defeating Ball State 4-3 on Sunday. Purdue started off the match strong, going 2-0 in doubles matches with the pairs of senior Liz Norman and sophomore Tara Katarina Milic winning their match 6-4 and freshman Kennedy Gibbs and sophomore Juana Larranga winning theirs 6-1. Senior Csilla Fodor and sophomore Carmen Gallarado Guevara were leading their match 5-3 but were stopped short after the other two doubles matches were completed.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers lead Terrapins at halftime

The Boilers built a 14-point lead in 20 minutes. Purdue (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) leads Maryland (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) 35-21 at halftime in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field in the first half, including 2-7 on threes. The theme for today's game is “Hammer Down Cancer,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Raining 3's: Purdue beats Minnesota 75-56

Just when the Golden Gophers cut the Boilermaker lead down to 9 points in the fourth quarter, Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin hit crucial 3-point shots that made the Mackey Arena crowd erupt in cheers as Purdue regained control of the game and paved the way for a comfortable 75-56 win.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Cleveland state buries Boilers behind second-set losses

Purdue’s men’s tennis (0-2) took on the Cleveland State Vikings (1-1) Friday evening at home, losing 5-2. Purdue won its doubles matches 2-1, giving the Boilers an early 1-0 lead in the match. The pair of sophomores Julen Morgan and Michael Wozniak won 6-0, and freshman Mujtaba Ali-Khan and junior Milledge Cossu won 6-4.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
purduesports.com

6 Wins, 4 Top-10 Times Power Purdue

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Purdue track & field team won six events and earned four top-10 times in program history on Saturday at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fifth-years Justin Becker and Camille Christopher and freshman Zachary Evans all posted victories that came with top-10 times...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

1/21/23 Indiana 320, Purdue 261

Purdue hosted Indiana University on Saturday for the Boilers' men's and women's swimming and diving Senior Day meet. The Hoosiers took down Purdue 320-261. Purdue women's platform diving finished with a season-best score and a sixth first-place finish for freshman Daryn Wright. Purdue heads to Northwestern on Friday for the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer

Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Purdue alum, donor, hotel chain owner Bruce White dies

Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday. White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel. White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue leaving TikTok

Purdue has disconnected from TikTok. Purdue deleted its TikTok account in December and told its colleges and departments to delete their accounts and stop interacting with the platform, a press release posted Friday morning reads. Purdue, including its West Lafayette, Fort Wayne and Northwestern campuses and Purdue Global, joins other...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Where you can find the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Indy area this week

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a dream come true for anyone who ever wished they were an Oscar Mayer wiener. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is hitting the Indianapolis area with relish on Thursday, January 26 to Sunday, January 29. The 27-foot-long mobile hot dog has four scheduled appearances during the mini tour. “Hotdoggers” Sizzlin’ Shelby […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
