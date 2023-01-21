1/21/23 Minnesota, Halftime show dancers

Purdue alum, former trustee and donor Bruce White died Thursday. White, 70, was founder and chairman of White Lodging, which renovated and now runs the Union Hotel. White was regarded as a leader in entrepreneurial ventures in the world of hospitality, and the company he developed is respected across the industry for its long-term focus and reputation for quality and results – in development, ownership and management of premium, urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, according to a news release Friday morning from Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO