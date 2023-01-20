ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Military.com

US Supreme Court Rejects Veteran's Challenge to Disability Claims Filing Deadline

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected a veteran's argument that his disability compensation should have been made retroactive to his date of discharge because his condition rendered him incapable of filing a claim within the required one-year window after leaving military service. In a 9-0 opinion announced Monday, the justices...
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court reverses another Adams County conviction due to faulty analogy

Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday reversed another defendant's criminal conviction in Adams County because the trial judge explained the concept of reasonable doubt to jurors using an analogy that lowered the prosecution's burden of proof. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals deemed it a "close question," but ultimately...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday

Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
MISSOURI STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Salon

Alabama Supreme Court clears the way for more cruelty in execution

Timing, as the old saying goes, is everything. This maxim, which applies to so many ordinary activities, has special purchase in the extraordinary world of America's death penalty. In that world, courts use filing deadlines to deny hearings or to consider even meritorious claims in death cases. Stays of execution...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Top Tennessee prison officials fired after report finds ‘shocking’ issues with death penalty drugs

Two top Tennessee corrections officials have been fired, following a report that found “shocking” issues with the state’s death penalty protocols.Debra Inglis, general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), and Kelly Young, former TDOC inspector, were informed of their termination on 27 December, the Tennessean reports.Earlier that month, a scathing report produced by former US Attorney Edward Stanson and the law firm Butler Snow found that state’s execution process suffered from “a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” without “any checks and balances whatsoever.”The Independent contacted TDOC for coment.The inquiry’s conclusions are “troubling” and “shocking,” federal public defender Kelley Henry said...
TENNESSEE STATE
coloradopolitics.com

The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy