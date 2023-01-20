Read full article on original website
BET
Federal Court Allows Prosecutor To Drop Appeals Against Two Ex-Minneapolis Cops In George Floyd Case
A federal appellate court accepted the prosecutor’s one-page request to drop the government’s appeal of the sentences against former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who were involved in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, CBS Minnesota reports. Kueng and Thao were convicted of civil rights...
MO Supreme Court case could affect rural prosecutors’ ability to overturn convictions
Prosecutors in Washington County, Missouri, are seeking to exonerate Michael Politte, who they say was erroneously convicted of his mother’s 1998 murder.
Military.com
US Supreme Court Rejects Veteran's Challenge to Disability Claims Filing Deadline
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected a veteran's argument that his disability compensation should have been made retroactive to his date of discharge because his condition rendered him incapable of filing a claim within the required one-year window after leaving military service. In a 9-0 opinion announced Monday, the justices...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court reverses another Adams County conviction due to faulty analogy
Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday reversed another defendant's criminal conviction in Adams County because the trial judge explained the concept of reasonable doubt to jurors using an analogy that lowered the prosecution's burden of proof. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals deemed it a "close question," but ultimately...
South Carolina Supreme Court justice’s retirement likely leaves behind an all-male bench
Kaye Hearn, a justice on South Carolina’s Supreme Court, wrote the majority opinion this month that struck down the state’s six-week abortion ban. Now, she’s retiring, and state legislators are preparing to elect her successor — a move that will most likely leave the court without a female justice for the first time in 35 years.
The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri
( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman.Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years ago. With no legal appeals planned, McLaughlin's fate rests with Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is weighing a clemency request.A database for the anti-execution Death Penalty Information Center shows 1,558 people have been executed since the death penalty was reinstated in the mid-1970s. All but 17 of them...
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
Philip Esformes, Whose Prison Sentence Trump Commuted, Loses Appeal and Faces Retrial on Health-Care Fraud Charges
A Florida nursing home owner whose 20-year prison sentence for a $1.3 billion Medicare fraud scheme was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in late 2020 has lost a federal court appeal. Philip Esformes now appears headed for retrial on six health-care fraud charges that a jury previously deadlocked on. Esformes...
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
Military.com
Court Overturns Ruling That Would Have Given Some Vets Extra GI Bill Money for More School
A federal court has overturned an earlier decision that would have allowed veterans to receive up to an additional year of education benefits under the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI bills, a judgment that will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, the plaintiff's attorneys say. Last month, the U.S. Court...
Alabama Supreme Court clears the way for more cruelty in execution
Timing, as the old saying goes, is everything. This maxim, which applies to so many ordinary activities, has special purchase in the extraordinary world of America's death penalty. In that world, courts use filing deadlines to deny hearings or to consider even meritorious claims in death cases. Stays of execution...
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
Top Tennessee prison officials fired after report finds ‘shocking’ issues with death penalty drugs
Two top Tennessee corrections officials have been fired, following a report that found “shocking” issues with the state’s death penalty protocols.Debra Inglis, general counsel at the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC), and Kelly Young, former TDOC inspector, were informed of their termination on 27 December, the Tennessean reports.Earlier that month, a scathing report produced by former US Attorney Edward Stanson and the law firm Butler Snow found that state’s execution process suffered from “a tunnel-vision, result-oriented lens” without “any checks and balances whatsoever.”The Independent contacted TDOC for coment.The inquiry’s conclusions are “troubling” and “shocking,” federal public defender Kelley Henry said...
coloradopolitics.com
The factors behind a judge's non-retention, new appellate judge sworn in | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. Last week's cover story looked at the reasons why a county court judge in Durango was the sole judge to lose her seat in the 2022 election, plus the state's second-highest court officially welcomed its newest member who happens to have some very down-to-earth hobbies.
Judge on Influential Court Dies
Alfred Goodwin, the senior judge on the influential United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, has died after a historic career, according to an obituary published in Oregon Encyclopedia.
