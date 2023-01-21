Read full article on original website
Related
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
TRON liquidity staking new update is here, but will it favor TRX bulls?
Despite updates regarding liquidity staking, TRX’s price was declining. A few of the metrics were in the buyers’ favor while the market indicators were bearish. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON [TRX] stated that the TRON foundation announced the upcoming launch of liquid staking, as outlined in TIP467. With the launch of this new feature, users will be able to seamlessly swap their staked TRX for STRX.
CoinDesk
Inflows Into Short Bitcoin Products Picked Up Alongside Rally: CoinShares
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto funds saw $37 million in net inflows last week, with well over half going into “short” investment products, or those designed to profit from price declines. According to data from CoinShares,...
ambcrypto.com
Decentraland reveals credit against Genesis: Should investors be worried?
Decentraland provided clarification regarding its dealings with Genesis. MANA’s price continued to surge but metrics were bearish. Decentraland [MANA] recently revealed its stand on the ongoing Genesis episode, providing clarity to the network’s investors and users. As per an official tweet on 21 January, the Decentraland Foundation had a credit of around $7.8 million against Genesis.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
ambcrypto.com
Tezos: Is Mumbai upgrade the only reason behind XTZ’s price rise?
Tezos’ Mumbai upgrade entered the proposal phase for voting. XTZ’s metrics remained bullish over the last 30 days. Tezos [XTZ] in its 134th issue of The Baking Sheet revealed several new updates that happened in its ecosystem over the last few days. The most prominent one was the Mumbai proposal entering the phase for voting.
ambcrypto.com
Will Dogecoin continue its bull rally? These metrics have the answer
DOGE was on the list of the top 10 most purchased tokens among the top 100 BSC whales. Metrics and market indicators were bullish. Dogecoin [DOGE] outperformed every other crypto on the top 10 list by market capitalization in terms of daily gains. DOGE’s price increased by over 5% in the last 24 hours, while the others struggled.
ambcrypto.com
Can bullish SAND reclaim its pre-FTX levels? Technical indicators suggest…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SAND could target its pre-FTX level in the next few days. The open interest rate increased, which could boost the uptrend momentum. Sandbox [SAND] is among the best...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano [ADA]: Latest rally causes altcoin to trade at pre-FTX collapse level
ADA’s price has returned to its pre-FTX collapse level. Coin accumulation has rallied significantly in the last three weeks. According to data from CoinMarketCap, leading layer 1 coin Cardano [ADA] traded at the $0.36 price level during the intraday trading session on 21 January, marking the first time the coin has reached this level since the fallout of FTX.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptos That Could Explode In Price This Week – BTC, OKB, FIL, HBAR, FTM
Cryptocurrencies are still doing well in the first few weeks of 2023, and it comes as no surprise that many people are looking for reliable digital assets to invest in. For the final week of January, we have picked top 5 cryptos that have a strong potential to maintain their double-digit gains as the month wraps up.
ambcrypto.com
XRP gains strength as countdown to SEC verdict begins
XRP reacted to the news of a possible lawsuit resolution date. The altcoin’s network growth and velocity plummeted. Ripple’s [XRP] market capitalization shot past $20 billion for the first time since the FTX contagion hit the market more than two months ago, data from CoinMarketCap showed. At press time, XRP exchanged hands at $0.4052 after gaining 18% since the start of 2023.
zycrypto.com
Can Bitcoin Maintain the Latest Rally? Experts Express Mixed Reactions
An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.
ambcrypto.com
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
ambcrypto.com
BNB Chain records solid network growth; but why should investors stay wary?
Daily active users on the BNB chain eclipsed other popular chains. The number of dApps integrated into BNB was the highest among all chains. Binance Chain’s [BNB] network growth continued to record impressive numbers. According to a tweet by Token Terminal on 20 January, the daily active users on the chain hit almost 778,000. This was more than the combined value of the next best performers on the list – Ethereum [ETH] and Polygon [MATIC].
US Stocks Look Set For Lower Start On Tuesday Ahead Of Microsoft's Earnings: Analysts Caution Of More Near-Term Volatility
The index futures signal a nervous start on Wall Street as the breathtaking rally of the past two sessions and the imminent tech earnings force traders to go on the defensive. U.S. stocks rallied out of the gate on Monday reflecting optimism among traders over soft landing and better-than-feared earnings from companies. The major averages started the session high and advanced till early afternoon trading. A period of consolidation followed before the major indices gave back some of their gains in late trading and yet closed notably higher for the session.
Comments / 0