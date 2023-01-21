Read full article on original website
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
MWALUMINA VILLAGE, Chongwe District, Zambia, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for urgent action to improve long-term food security in Africa and around the world, while adapting agricultural practices and technology to the changing climate.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Former top FBI official accused of taking cash from Putin ally to investigate rival
Charles McGonigal, 54, conspired to commit money laundering offences by receiving Oleg Deripaska money, prosecutors allege
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Poland Signals Intent to Send Tanks
(Reuters) - Poland will seek Germany's permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine and will provide them whether or not Berlin agrees, its prime minister said on Monday. * Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items.
US News and World Report
Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will veto a bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes Congress, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday.
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
US News and World Report
Cuba Begins London Court Battle Over Unpaid Castro-Era Debt
LONDON (Reuters) - Cuba began a high-stakes legal battle in London's High Court on Monday over unpaid Fidel Castro-era government debt now held by one of the communist-run country's creditors. The 8-day case will be closely watched by other creditors who between them have struggled to recoup an estimated $7...
US News and World Report
Putin Ignores German Tank Decision, Dispenses Career Advice on Moscow University Visit
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany's landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics. Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after...
US News and World Report
Canada Disappointed by U.S. Plan to Maintain Softwood Lumber Duties
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is disappointed the United States plans to maintain tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber imports, Ottawa said on Tuesday, arguing that a negotiated solution to the longstanding dispute was in the best interests of both countries. Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng was responding to the U.S. Commerce...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Promises to Swiftly Confront Ukraine Corruption
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that corruption, the country's chronic problem cast into the background by the war against Russia, would not be tolerated and promised forthcoming key decisions on uprooting it this week. Zelenskiy's pledge came amidst allegations of senior-level corruption, including a...
BBC
Gender law impasse can be broken - Sarwar
The standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over gender recognition reform can be resolved, according to Scottish Labour. Anas Sarwar said there were "challenges" over the impact on single-sex spaces but said the UK government's blocking of the law was wrong. Instead, he called on the Equalities and Human...
US News and World Report
Israeli Lawmakers Demand Clearance of Bedouin Encampment
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (Reuters) - Two influential Israeli lawmakers demanded the clearance of a Bedouin encampment near Jerusalem on Monday, reigniting a years-long battle over the site and urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to defy international pressure. Khan al-Ahmar has been at the heart of a battle over land...
Number of journalists killed worldwide increases dramatically amid war, political instability, report shows
At least 67 journalists died in 2022 and Russia's war with Ukraine was the single biggest contributor, the Committee to Protect Journalists said.
US News and World Report
India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
US News and World Report
Rheinmetall Could Deliver 139 Leopard Tanks to Ukraine - RND
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German defence group Rheinmetall could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, a spokesperson for the company told media group RND. Germany is coming under intense pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, such as Poland, to allow Kyiv to be supplied with German-made Leopard 2 tanks for its defence against Russia's invasion.
US News and World Report
Palestinian Workers Strike as UN Agency Squeeze Hits Salaries
RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Schools, clinics and some municipal services in the West Bank were closed on Wednesday as workers went on strike for a third day amid an escalating funding squeeze on the United Nations agency that pays their wages. Around 3,700 workers in the West Bank joined...
US News and World Report
Peru President Calls for 'Political Truce' Amid Protests
LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's President Dina Boluarte called for a "political truce" on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters again took to the streets of the capital, Lima, and clashes erupted between some people in the crowds and the police, witnesses said. Television footage showed some people and police officers were injured...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Expresses Alarm Over 'Doomsday Clock', Blames U.S. and NATO
(Reuters) - The Kremlin expressed alarm on Wednesday that the "Doomsday Clock" had edged closer to midnight than ever, even though the scientists who moved the symbolic dial cited Moscow's own "thinly veiled threats" to use nuclear weapons. The "Doomsday Clock," created by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists to...
