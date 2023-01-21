Read full article on original website
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The MenuThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to SmokeZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Clay-Chalkville de-feathers the Eagles, 67-41
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Clay-Chalkville made the eight-mile drive to Center Point and picked up a key area win on the road with a 67-41 rout over the Center Point High School Eagles Friday night. The Cougars were dominant in every aspect of the game; however, it was their defense […]
Lady Huskies get tenth straight win in road game against Chelsea
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor CHELSEA – The Hewitt Trussville lady Huskies are on a roll right now and it does not seem to be slowing down one bit. On Friday night, Chelsea became the next victim on the list for the Huskies in a game that saw the Hewitt defense clamp down at times […]
Springville Lady Tigers get victory over Locust Fork, 48-36
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE – Friday night, the Springville hosted a scrappy Locust Fork team that gave the lady Tigers all they wanted before the home team took over in the fourth and finished off the Lady Hornets in a 12-point win. Springville started the game off by outscoring the Hornets by just […]
Hewitt Trussville’s Katherine Grigsby makes history for Husky Wrestling
By Johnny Sanders, Sports Editor TRUSSVILLE – When you think of wrestling, your mind may automatically go to professional wrestling with names like Hulk Hogan or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or, for those locally, Bullet Bob Armstrong. You may not think of a Sophomore in high school and, even more, your mind probably doesn’t go […]
tdalabamamag.com
Parker 2024 QB Malik Muhammad working to take next step as a prospect
Parker High School’s junior quarterback, Malik Muhammad has all the tangibles needed to be a D1 quarterback prospect. The 2024 recruit has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, a strong arm and athleticism. He is working to put it all together to take the next step in his recruitment, and turn the attention he is receiving from UAB, Cincinnati, Alabama State and others into offers.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 1/16/2023 to 1/22/2023 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1000 calls for service. There were 78 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were five felony arrests. There were 36 misdemeanor arrests. There were 16 traffic accidents, 257 traffic stops, and 54 traffic citations. 27 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and three animal related citations issued.
North Alabama man, 29, killed in single-vehicle crash
From Tribune staff reports CULLMAN COUNTY — Alabama State Troopers said a north Alabama man was killed in a Friday night crash in Cullman County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:28 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. James W. Floyd, 29, of Falkville, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford […]
UPDATE: Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area. UPDATE: Per Oxford Fire Department UPDATE AS OF 7:30pm: The accident has been cleared and […]
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via Culver's official website and by first-hand encounters as of January 22, 2023; permission given. Delicious butterburgers, thick milkshakes, jumbo shrimp, crispy fries, and many other tasty treats! Yes, Culver's can provide all of this to you at one time; however, have you been recently?
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
Talladega Police searching for man missing since October
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
radio7media.com
I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
Obituary: James William Floyd
Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
