Shona G
1d ago
this is EXACTLY why not everyone should have a gun in their home. we desperately need gun control. I'm not saying take people's guns away but let there be a "weeding" out process of the ones that are too dangerous to be trusted with a gun.
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
12-year-old shot, killed in Jefferson County
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
Jacksonville Police searching for missing 24-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. According to JPD, Bethany Pettus, 24, left on her own accord, but her family is concerned that she has not returned home. Pettus is described as being 5’7″, 275 pounds, with blue eyes and “auburn” hair. […]
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
Oxford Police searching for woman last seen near Holiday Inn
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 25-year-old woman. According to OPD, Megan Carlisle was last seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. She has not contacted her family in several days and could possibly be in the Calhoun County area. She is described […]
WSFA
BPD: 9-year-old girl & her father shot at west Birmingham motel
2 Walker County capital murder suspects - including 16-year-old - captured Friday night in separate locations
Both suspects in a deadly triple shooting in Walker County are now in custody. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, and a 16-year-old suspect believed to be family member of Mahaffey’s, were captured Friday night. Mahaffey was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s task force agents and other law enforcement officers in Hartselle....
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-459 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — Police in Hoover are investigating a pedestrian death. According to the department, this happened Friday night on I-65 north near mile marker 249. Officers say someone was driving a truck when they hit the man, killing him. Hoover Police and Fire-medics responded to the scene and...
Deputies Searching for Horses Spotted in Southern Tuscaloosa County Monday
UPDATE, 1:35 P.M.: TCSO Deputy Martha Hocutt has told the Thread the horses have been located safely. Deputies have spent the morning searching for a group of horses spotted wandering the roadside in southern Tuscaloosa. Martha Hocutt, the deputy who oversees animal control operations for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office,...
Murder charge dismissed against last defendant in 2019 death of Willoe Watkins
The murder charge against a 34-year-old woman in the horrific 2019 death of 20-year-old Willoe Watkins has been dismissed. Watkins’s remains were found July 29, 2019. She had been beaten, strangled, wrapped in garbage bags, dumped in a well and then covered in cement. The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s...
