Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
'I thought it was a goal': Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admits he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow Southampton equaliser in Carabao Cup win and hails 'outstanding' Nick Pope after yet another clean sheet
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted he was 'very pleased to see VAR intervene' and disallow a Southampton goal in their Carabao Cup victory on Tuesday night. Joelinton fired Newcastle a step closer to Wembley with the winner in an action-packed semi-final first leg success at St Mary's. The Brazilian, who...
Newcastle open to selling Allan Saint-Maximin if they can fight off Chelsea and finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon, with a number of Premier League clubs pursuing the French star
Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Chelsea FC. Newcastle will consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin should they finalise a deal for Everton's Anthony Gordon. A number of Premier League clubs have already made enquiries for the Frenchman while he was also proposed in talks for...
Police in Uganda 'arrested 20 Arsenal fans after they celebrated their last-gasp victory over Man United with a trophy parade on the streets of the city of Jinja'
Police in Uganda have detained at least 20 supporters for taking part in a trophy parade on the street following Sunday's massive victory over Manchester United. The Gunners beat United 3-2 with a 90th minute winner from Eddie Nketiah to reinforce their title credentials. The win leaves Mikel Arteta's side...
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Phil Foden could miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal after 'struggling' with foot injury picked up in loss to Manchester United with Pep Guardiola set to rest his star for Tottenham if he remains 'a little bit uncomfortable'
Phil Foden is struggling with a persistent foot injury that could rule him out of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday. Foden, who has started just three Premier League matches since mid-October, suffered the problem during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on January 14. The Citizens...
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
New West Ham signing Danny Ings is ruled OUT for several weeks after suffering a knee injury in his 20-minute cameo debut against Everton... with the £12m striker joining Gianluca Scamacca on the sidelines
West Ham are facing a frustrating spell without Danny Ings, after the January signing suffered a minor knee injury during his debut on Saturday. Manager David Moyes pushed for the £12million purchase after growing frustrated by his team's lack of goals but will not be able to call upon Ings for the next few weeks, Hammers sources have confirmed.
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
Manchester United teenager Charlie Savage - the son of former Premier League footballer-turned-commentator Robbie - to join League One side Forest Green on loan for the rest of the season
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is joining League One side Forest Green on loan. Savage, the son of former Premier League midfielder Robbie, made his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Champions League game against Young Boys in December 2021 while his father was on commentary for BT Sport.
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
IAN LADYMAN: Why Liverpool will look back on this remarkable era under Jurgen Klopp and weep... Harry Maguire faces being recast as Phil Jones at Man United, PLUS it's still players that get managers sacked
There has been much debate about whether Manchester City supporters were within their rights to boo their team as they trailed to Tottenham last week. For what it’s worth, they were. Certain standards have been set at the Etihad and with those come heightened expectations. It’s entirely natural.
