ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

‘Truly a miracle’: Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister

By Cate Skinner
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FcxJ_0kMtK8DR00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark ( KARK ) – The sister of former NFL player Peyton Hillis shared much-awaited news of his recovery after he was injured during a swimming incident in Florida.

In a Facebook post on Friday , Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis said Hillis had been discharged from the hospital after spending several weeks in intensive care. Hillis had been admitted into the ICU earlier this month, after reportedly rushing into the water at a beach in Pensacola, to save his children from drowning.

“Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved — truly a miracle!” Davis wrote.

Punxsutawney Phil to be inducted as final hall of fame member

In the post, Davis reflected on the incident, recalling her parents’ strength and Hillis’ fearlessness.

“I remember seeing Peyt laid out on the sand unable to move and my mom having to run back and forth between us as the medics helped each of us,” Davis wrote. “I just kept praying that Peyt would be ok and I’m so happy to say Yahweh provided.”

Davis also thanked well-wishers for their thoughts and prayers when Hillis was in the hospital.

Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

Hillis is an Arkansas native and played for the University of Arkansas from 2004-2007. He was then drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2008, before playing for the Browns, Chiefs and Buccaneers in later seasons. He retired in 2015.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin conspiracy theories are ‘stupid’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen said Tuesday that recent conspiracy theories related to Damar Hamlin using a body double at the Bills Divisional Round playoff game are “stupid,” and said Hamlin was in the locker room before and after the game. The comments came while Allen was a guest on NFL Network host Kyle […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Andy Reid gives update on Patrick Mahomes ankle injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many football fans across the nation will be keeping a close eye on the status of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes high-ankle sprain leading up to the AFC Championship. Head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Mahomes injury on Monday and if he plans to play on Sunday. “He’s worked hard […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested on rape charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
ADDISON, NY
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
WETM 18 News

Police release name of man killed on West 3rd Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released more information on the homicide investigation near Elmira’s westside that started late last week. According to Elmira Police, the man who was killed in the 600 block of W. Third Street on January 20, 2023 was 56-year-old Willie James Davis. Police said Davis was an Elmira resident. On […]
ELMIRA, NY
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Dresses Kids in Matching Outfits to Cheer on Patrick in Playoff-Clinching Game

Brittany Mahomes had her little ones — Bronze, 6 weeks, and Sterling Skye, 22 months — in matching Kansas City Chiefs-themed outfits to cheer on their quarterback dad Brittany Mahomes styled her little family in matching outfits as they watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs secure their spot in the playoffs. For the Saturday game day, the last of the regular season, the mom of two wore for an all-denim outfit by Good American, matched with Prada boots, while she opted for more festive looks for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WETM 18 News

Savona store partially collapses in serious fire

SAVONA, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a thrift store in Savona Tuesday afternoon. Reports of a fire at Hillview Acres flea market on Rt. 226 first came into 18 News around 2:00 p.m. on January 24. Photos from a reporter on the scene showed serious damage to the building and […]
SAVONA, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in weekend Qountry Tavern fatal shooting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday. According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bengals end Buffalo’s season in playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM 18 News

Reports: Damar Hamlin speaks to Bills in locker room prior to kickoff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is just under three weeks removed from his on-field cardiac arrest, reportedly spoke to the team in the locker room prior to Sunday’s Bills-Bengals playoff game, according to CBS’ Tracy Wolfson. Video from WROC’s AJ Feldman showed a person donning a jacket from Hamlin’s Chasing […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy