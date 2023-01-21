Chicken Alfredo is one of my favorite recipes. Its a treat for me and my family, I usually try to keep my family on a bit leaner diet, but this week we got some wonderful news and it called for some celebrating! The celebratory dinner request was chicken alfredo, and I'm never going to say no to that! I love this recipe for many reasons, first it's absolutely sinful, with a velvety and creamy parmesan sauce... pure heaven. Second it comes together quickly, less than 30 minutes and with the addition of a rotisserie chicken, it's even easier! Third it's comfort food at it's best, it's filling and everyone loves this dish. I normally pair this with a "light" side salad (arugula, grape tomatoes, pistachios with a drizzle of lemon juice, olive oil and coarse salt) and of course some good crusty bread.

7 DAYS AGO