Tina Howell

Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas

Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
EatingWell

Creamy Broccoli-Cauliflower Chicken Casserole

Heat oil in the saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with flour, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium-high and whisk in milk and cream cheese. Whisk until the cream cheese is incorporated and the sauce has thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in 3/4 cup Parmesan. Add the broccoli, cauliflower and chicken and stir to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan.
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Crockpot Beef Stew

One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!
msn.com

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup Recipe

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup is easy hamburger soup made with fresh vegetables or frozen mixed vegetables. A hearty soup the whole family loves and perfect for soup season!. This delicious vegetable beef soup is one of our favorite healthy soup recipes. It's super versatile, budget friendly and an easy soup recipe even picky eaters like!
lambertslately.com

Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken and Rice (+ Video)

This Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken and Rice uses ingredients like cream of chicken soup and cheese to make a simple, crowd-pleasing weeknight dinner that even kids love!. I whipped up this Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken & Rice and everybody in our family,kids included, gobbled it up! It's a one-pot meal that is perfect for busy weeknights. We loved it, so I thought I'd share the recipe with you guys today.
Dicle Belul

Lentil Rice Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
Bassey BY

Recipe: Beef Stew

Beef stew is easy to prepare and requires no cooking experience. Total cooking time is about 40-50 minutes. Servings: 2-4. Prep. Time: 10-15 minutes. Cook Time: 30-35 minutes. Total Cooking Time: 40-50 minutes.
Ty D.

Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.
gordonramsayclub.com

Traditional Sponge Cake

Sponge cake or pan di Spagna/pan di span is a traditional Italian white sponge cake consisted of just 3 basic ingredients: sugar, flour, and eggs. It is a base for numerous cake recipes. You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus 35 minutes to cook. Soft, tasty and easy – here is the recipe:
Greta Brinkley

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
Ridley's Wreckage

Rotisserie Chicken Alfredo - Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is one of my favorite recipes. Its a treat for me and my family, I usually try to keep my family on a bit leaner diet, but this week we got some wonderful news and it called for some celebrating! The celebratory dinner request was chicken alfredo, and I'm never going to say no to that! I love this recipe for many reasons, first it's absolutely sinful, with a velvety and creamy parmesan sauce... pure heaven. Second it comes together quickly, less than 30 minutes and with the addition of a rotisserie chicken, it's even easier! Third it's comfort food at it's best, it's filling and everyone loves this dish. I normally pair this with a "light" side salad (arugula, grape tomatoes, pistachios with a drizzle of lemon juice, olive oil and coarse salt) and of course some good crusty bread.
12tomatoes.com

Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole

Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for miso butter greens pasta

One of the mightiest recipes to come out of the US in recent years is Joshua McFadden’s kale sauce pasta, in which 450g cavolo nero is transformed into a deeply delicious, jade-coloured pasta sauce. It’s impressive on many levels: the sheer volume of green, for a start, the simplicity of it and the excellent flavour (which is in part, I think, due to the parmesan). I have made it multiple times, but without the parmesan, adding some fennel, chilli and miso. Like all the best recipes, it has taken on new life in my kitchen and, with thanks to Joshua, I’d like to share my adaptation with you.
gordonramsayclub.com

Baileys Chocolate Mousse (10-Minutes Recipe)

This quick Baileys chocolate mousse recipe is so chocolaty and delicious and guess what – it will take you just 10 MINUTES to make it!. 16 oz soft tofu (GMO-free) 1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted (you can also use vegan chocolate) 1/3 cup Baileys Irish cream liqueur (you...
Allrecipes.com

You're Probably Baking and Roasting in the Wrong Part of Your Oven—Here's Why

Moving into your first place with your partner is very exciting. You are both learning so much from each other and creating new experiences. For me: Witnessing my partner's lack of kitchen knowledge is adorable at best, especially seeing a perplexed face at a broiler drawer (no, not a storage drawer) beneath the oven.

