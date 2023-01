AUSTIN, Texas – Honoring the two winningest baseball coaches in program history, the Concordia Texas Baseball team has announced that Tornado Field will be named Gardner-Boggs Field. CTX President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Don Christian and Director of Athletics Ronda Seagraves broke the news at the baseball team's annual event 'Dining With the Stars'. An announcement with more details on the renaming of the field will be made at a later date. Mike Gardner and Tommy Boggs have led the Tornados as the skippers for the past two-plus decades, and accumulated a combined 581 wins.

