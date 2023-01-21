The University is re-locating a number of its administrative departments to 55 High Street in Middletown. The Office of Advancement, currently on 291 Main Street, will be the first department to move. Advancement will be subsequently joined by the offices of Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology (which is currently located in the Exley Science Center), General Counsel and University Communications.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO