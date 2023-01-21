ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

No. 15 Men’s Hockey Sees Unbeaten Streak End in 4-3 Loss at Albertus Magnus

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – A pair of incredible streaks came to an end on Tuesday afternoon as the No. 15 nationally ranked Wesleyan men's hockey team suffered a 4-3 defeat at Albertus Magnus. Wesleyan (11-3-2) sees their eight-game unbeaten streak end while this also marks the first regulation defeat for the Cardinals this season. The Falcons (15-5-1) have lost just once in the past seven games.
Men’s Basketball Holds Off UMass Dartmouth, 80-75; Win Streak Now Up to 11 Straight

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. – Leading by 12 points with 1:24 remaining, the Wesleyan men's basketball team saw UMass Dartmouth make a comeback and attempt a would-be game-tying three-pointer but Fritz Hauser '26 blocked Darius Peterson's shot, securing an 80-75 victory over the Corsairs. Wesleyan (13-5) are now winners of 11 straight, something the team has accomplished only twice prior in program history, while UMass Dartmouth (5-12) see their two-game win streak come to an end.
Some Staff to Move to 55 High Street

The University is re-locating a number of its administrative departments to 55 High Street in Middletown. The Office of Advancement, currently on 291 Main Street, will be the first department to move. Advancement will be subsequently joined by the offices of Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology (which is currently located in the Exley Science Center), General Counsel and University Communications.
