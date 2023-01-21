An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO