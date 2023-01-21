An elderly Florida couple's murder-suicide agreement ended with a shooting and hostage situation at a Daytona Beach hospital

Read full article on original website
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
The Virginia 6-year-old accused of shooting his teacher will likely receive rehabilitation instead of jail time, legal expert says
Law enforcement said the 6-year-old's parents may be charged with a crime if investigators discover evidence of negligence or child endangerment.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé,' arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her
Kay’Ana Adams, an Alabama firefighter, was fired after the department determined that her tattoo violates its policy. According to WKRG, Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station in Mobile, Alabama for nine months before she was fired.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution
A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution. Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Monterey Park shooting suspect may have been motivated by jealousy, city leader says
Police are still investigating the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left 10 dead and at least another 10 wounded, but one city leader provided a possible explanation for what set off the attack.Chester Chong, a prominent member of the Monterey Park community who serves on the Chinese Chamber of Commerce told ABC 7 that the suspect — who is still at large — may have become violent after having a fight with an intimate partner.The shooting occurred at a dance studio and ballroom in the largely Asian-American community in the overnight hours of Sunday morning during the...
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrest
A federal judge awarded $1.5 million to an Atlanta trans woman who spent six months in jail after being detained on false drug accusations in October 2015. A transgender lady named Ju'Zema Goldring was walking by herself when she was mistakenly detained by two Atlanta police officers. In her handbag, the officers discovered a stress ball that contained an unidentified chemical. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested her for cocaine trafficking even though a narcotics test revealed no signs of unlawful drug use.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
Family of 10-year-old charged with killing his mother speaks out
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of killing his mother, Quiana Mann. The fatal shooting took place near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
New boyfriend charged with shooting death of Texas teacher Wendy Duan in her backyard
The boyfriend of a Texas elementary school teacher who was shot dead in her backyard last week has been captured more than 260 miles away in Louisiana and arrested for her murder, police said. Charvas Thompson was apprehended in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Wendy Duan, 28, the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force said. Duan, 28, a language arts teacher with the Alief Independent School District, was discovered dead from multiple gunshot wounds at her home in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land Saturday night. Police said at...
