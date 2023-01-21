Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
msn.com
A star mysteriously blinked for 7 years, and astronomers think they finally know why
An enormous star blinked for seven years, and initially, nobody noticed. But then the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft saw the star, known as Gaia17bpp, suddenly spike in brightness — and years later, researchers think they finally know why. The leading hypothesis is that Gaia17bpp, a red giant 55...
Mysterious radio signal captured from most distant galaxy could reveal secrets about the early universe
ASTRONOMERS have captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy so far. The radio signal captured was found to have a wavelength of 21cm line, researchers from Montreal and India revealed in a new study. This signal came from the most distant known galaxy SDSSJ0826+5630 and may help researchers...
scitechdaily.com
Supermassive Black Holes en Route to Cataclysmic Collision: Doomed Pair Closer Than Ever Observed
New observations and analysis reveal two Goliath black holes just 750 light-years apart and closing, as they circle each other in the aftermath of a galaxy merger. Astronomers from Flatiron Institute and their colleagues have spotted two ghostly Goliaths en route to a cataclysmic meeting. The newfound pair of supermassive black holes are the closest to colliding ever seen, the astronomers announced on January 9 at an American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle and in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
Space discoveries that will blow your mind
(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
Twin black holes caught chowing down on the leftovers of a galaxy merger
Binary black holes may be more common than astronomers realized, according to new research.
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
Three mind-blowing space mysteries that could be solved in next decade – including what lies beneath the Earth’s crust
AS technology advances rapidly, we're getting closer to cracking space mysteries that once baffled scientists. Some experts think we could solve mysteries like dark matter in the next decade. We've rounded up some of the biggest space mysteries that scientists are hoping to solve in our life times. What is...
Incredible new photos of moon's surface are highest resolution pictures ever taken from Earth
A radar system less powerful than a household microwave oven produced some of the best pictures of the moon ever captured.
Scientists find 17-pound meteorite in icy Antarctica
Scientists have returned from Antarctica with an impressive haul of meteorites, including a near-17-pound monster.
What is the rarest mineral on Earth?
There is only one specimen of the rarest mineral on Earth, and it's from Myanmar.
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
scitechdaily.com
Dark Energy Camera Unveils Billions of Celestial Objects in Unprecedented Survey of the Milky Way
NSF’s NOIRLab releases colossal astronomical data tapestry displaying the majesty of our Milky Way in unprecedented detail. Astronomers have released a gargantuan survey of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects — arguably the largest such catalog so far. The data for this unprecedented survey were taken with the powerful 570-megapixel Dark Energy Camera, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a Program of NOIRLab.
A 10-terabyte image reveals over 3 billion uncharted Milky Way objects
The new Milky Way survey image "is the largest such catalog ever from a single camera."
