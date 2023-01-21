Read full article on original website
Ely Daily Times
Rhiannon Marie Garcia
It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
$25,000 reward for information leading to arrest of horse shootings
The BLM is now offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in the shooting of wild horses in eastern Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
