Update: San Rafael woman identified as Tesla backyard pool crash victim

Tesla driver dies after car plunges into North Bay swimming pool 02:17

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla who died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael over the weekend has been identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb.

The 74-year-old's cause of death was still being investigated by the county coroner as was whether the vehicle was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash.

Heeb was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7:45 a.m. Saturday when her 2019 Tesla sedan careened out of control, crashed through a residential fence into the rear yard of a Bonnie Banks Way residence, coming to rest in an inground pool.

San Rafael police and fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, CHP officer Darrel Horner said.

Horner added the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.