dexerto.com
TFT dev Mortdog reveals big new LaserCorp changes coming in patch 13.2
TFT developer Mortdog recently revealed some big changes that are coming to the LaserCorps trait in TFT: Monsters Attack and we’ve got the early rundown on what to expect. TFT is a game that’s consistently changing. With frequent updates and the meta constantly shifting, TFT seems to always have new comps and strategies for players to experiment with.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends devs respond to broken Ranked matchmaking and smurfing complaints
Respawn Entertainment has responded to complaints that some players have experienced unbalanced matchmaking in Apex Legends’ Ranked mode. Apex Legends has had a bit of a bumpy start to 2023, with widespread connection issues affecting players for hours upon hours. Additionally, fans in Europe have complained about strange matchmaking...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 devs confirm cash and buy station price changes for Season 2
Warzone 2 developers announced an overhaul for buy station prices and cash looting coming in Season 2. Activision confirmed that WZ2 and MW2 both received a delay until February 15. The decision disappointed fans, but the developers lifted spirits by teasing significant changes coming to the upcoming season. Infinity Ward...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs share update on map vote and hero draft features
As Overwatch 2 heads toward its third season, the developers have opened up about some of the game’s most-requested features including the ability to select maps and draft heroes. Overwatch 2 players have had a rough time with Season 2 so far. The reign of one-shot heroes such as...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go player provides genius solution for 3-hour Community Day woes
In early 2022, Niantic rolled back the 2020 Community Day changes, cutting the event’s duration from six hours to three, and one player devised a solution to curb trainers’ woes. While the world was in lockdown for nearly two years, Niantic pushed various quality-of-life changes to make Pokemon...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
notebookcheck.net
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty slated to be CD Projekt Red's most ambitious story-driven DLC yet
Despite being announced a while ago, Cyberpunk 2077's first (and only) story-driven DLC Phantom Liberty, still does not have a release date. The delay could be due to CD Projekt Red accidentally revealing its plot via an update. Last year's cyber attack could have a part to play in it, too. The long wait could be worth it, though, if a recent statement from a company spokesperson is true.
msn.com
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit event could be saved with these 5 changes
Overwatch is known for its exciting seasonal events. Some of the most iconic cosmetics, voicelines, and maps have come straight out of the many events Blizzard has added into the already colorful game. But Overwatch 2 seems to keep falling short. One of the most popular events for fans has...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have crafted a ‘definitive’ Ultimate tier list and it’s hard to argue
Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are meant to be feared, designed to be the most powerful tools on the battlefield, striking fear into every opponent. And then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, some are undeniably awful. There’s a clear disparity between some of the ultimates, and the community has had its say which reigns supreme.
dexerto.com
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
dexerto.com
Pokemon modder adds wild overworld encounters to HeartGold & SoulSilver
A Pokemon ROM hacker has added overworld encounters to the fan-favorite remakes HeartGold & SoulSilver, and they can even appear shiny!. ROM hacking has become a staple of the Pokemon community. Fans of the franchise use ROM hacks to add their own twist to games, increase their difficulty, randomize encounters, or even change storylines completely.
dexerto.com
Forspoken players split down the middle over “comical” game dialogue
Forspoken launches PC and PlayStation 5 on January 23, 2023, and reviews of the game have produced mixed reactions from eager fans. This is especially true for several clips of in-game dialogue. Forspoken, a fantasy RPG developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, has had a rough time...
dexerto.com
Ridiculous Apex Legends bug spawns player into lobby on their own
Apex Legends fans are absolutely puzzled after uncovering a new bug that spawns players into a lobby on their own. The Apex Legends community is no stranger to dealing with bizarre bugs and glitches. While they’re often harmless, some are certainly frustrating to deal with. In extreme cases, bugs...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal criticizes NICKMERCS for playing Warzone 2 over Apex Legends
ImperialHal has taken another jab at NICKMERCS over his recent Warzone 2 streams and says he is essentially wasting his teammates’ time. Hal and Nick have been chirping back and forth to each other for most of the latter’s young ALGS career. During this go-around, the TSM mainstay has voiced his opinion on his rival spending so much energy on the wrong battle royale.
dexerto.com
Rockstar finally addresses GTA Online exploit corrupting game data
Rockstar has updated the community on the newest GTA Online exploit that is allowing nefarious actors to corrupt the game data of other players, effectively deleting their characters. GTA Online’s hacker problem has been worse than ever since the start of the year thanks to this brand-new exploit, but Rockstar...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players clown Niantic over Shiny Darumaka spawn rate
A Lunar New Year event bonus promises an increased chance of finding Shiny Darumaka, yet Pokemon Go players say the spawn rate is low. Pokemon Go’s Lunar New Year 2023 kicked off late last week on January 19, unlocking access to more Timed Research content, Field Research tasks, and raids.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends “recolor” bug completely breaks rare Caustic skin
An Apex Legends bug is ‘recoloring’ and completely transforming a rare Caustic skin. Apex Legends bugs are a classic part of the game, but ever since Olympus began having issues earlier in January, more and more fans have been reporting strange issues. One player has now shown evidence...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players accuse devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 players are growing increasingly annoyed with the developers who are rolling out and announcing tons of updates for Warzone 2, but none for the multiplayer mode of the $70 game. Infinity Ward just announced that more details about season 2 of Warzone 2 are coming soon with...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players use epic CoD: Mobile skins to bash “boring” cosmetics
Call of Duty Mobile released a new legendary skin as part of Season 1 Reawakening, and fans of Modern Warfare 2 have questioned how the mobile spin-off skins are far superior to those in the main annual instalment. Some of the latest entries into the Call of Duty franchise had...
