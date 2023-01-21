Read full article on original website
Real-life Pokemon Go Pokestop has started giving players 5km egg rewards
A Pokemon Go fan has created their own Pokestops and shared it with the community, adding real-life 5km eggs that drop from it. Pokemon Go lets its millions of players interact and capture their favorite monsters in their game, using augmented reality technology. Pokestops are locations within the game where...
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
Pokemon Go player encounters Jesus Christ at local gym
Gyms and Pokestops can often lead to humorous discoveries, and one player found Jesus Christ while visiting their local Pokemon Go Gym. Religion isn’t an aspect of the Pokemon world that is discussed all that often, but traces of it can be found throughout the franchise. Arceus is believed to be the creator of the entire Pokemon Universe, playing a god-like role in the anime and games.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shiny hunter devises genius strategy to counter self-destruct
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fear encountering a Shiny Pokemon that knows Self-Destruct, but one player has found a genius strategy that counters this frightful move. One move has been the bane of unprepared Shiny hunters since the alt color schemes were introduced in Gen 2: Self-Destruct. This is a move that deals a massive amount of damage, but it kills the user in the process.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
How to get WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny: Pre-order bonus guide
In announcing WWE 2K23, 2K Games unleashed details about the special editions and pre-order bonus, the latter of which includes Bad Bunny as a playable character. Here’s everything you need to know about how to collect this particular bonus item. While 2K Games kept quiet about the new title...
ImperialHal shocked after discovering new Horizon counter in Apex Legends
TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left shocked after an enemy hit him with a new Horizon counter that disrupts her Gravity Lift in Apex Legends. Despite being hit with a set of secret nerfs in Season 15 which have now been reverted, Horizon has remained an extremely popular character in the Apex Legends community.
Riot says Valorant port to other platforms will take time
Riot Games is working hard to bring Valorant to other platforms, but the process will still take some time, according to Valorant Executive Producer Anna Donlon in a Dev Diaries video. Riot Games’ attempt to bring Valorant to other platforms, like consoles, has been known for quite a while, though...
Global Esports founder claims Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are making $40K a month
Global Esports founder Dr. Rushindra Sinha has claimed in a tweet that Tier 1 NA Valorant pros are earning a staggering amount, in some cases up to $40,000 each and every month. Global Esports founder Sinha recently claimed on Twitter that Tier 1 Valorant pros in North America and Europe...
Ludwig, QuarterJade, more partner on Nitro Stream Racing game to rival Marbles on Stream
Some of the biggest streamers on Youtube and Twitch are partnering up to create a game to rival Marbles on Stream that works across both platforms. Top streamers Ludwig, Quaterjade, Northernlion, and streaming agency Loaded have all partnered with game developers Captain.tv to create Nitro Stream Racing. The project is part of the growing streamer-led genre which aims to build games around streamer and viewer interactivity.
Overwatch 2 community is torn as Blizzard games officially go offline in China
After months of failed negotiations with publisher NetEase, Blizzard has officially shut down all Overwatch 2 servers in China and players are torn on what the future holds for the region. At approximately midnight in Beijing, millions of Overwatch users all across China lost access to the game as Blizzard...
Warhammer 40K Darktide new content and Xbox port delayed
The developers behind Warhammer 40K Darktide released an open letter to Darktide players revealing their plans to delay new content in order to focus on improving progression and optimization. Warhammer 40K Darktide brought the horde shooter gameplay of Vermintide into the 41st Millennium, something that longtime fans of the series...
The Day Before: Release date, trailer, platforms & more
The Day Before is a survival MMO set in the desolate lands of a post-pandemic America filled with flesh-eating monsters and desperate survivors. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game, including its release date, platforms and more. When The Day Before was originally announced it quickly became one...
tarik sits bottom of Valorant Pro City 10-man ranking
Things aren’t going so smoothly for Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik in his Pro City Valorant server as the Sentinels streamer and content creator is at the very bottom of the standings. Earlier in January, tarik rolled up his sleeves and created his own 10-man Discord server where top...
Streamers conquer the Pringles Can Hands challenge
Seven streamers took on the Pringles Can Hands challenge, proving that there isn’t a game that can’t be beat with a Pringles can stuck to your hand. Ever since QTCinderella first undertook the Pringles Can Hand challenge, streamers have jumped onto the bandwagon to try their hand at this task.
Get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs
AMD will be giving out free copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with select CPUs. Here’s how to get it before the offer runs out. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on March 17, and AMD is once again spinning up their tie-in deals with their new 7000-series CPUs. You might also recall Intel doing this with Modern Warfare 2.
Gamecube emulator Dolphin has been ported to Xbox
One of the best emulators of all time, Dolphin, has been ported to the Xbox and the performance is already great. Dolphin, the Gamecube and Wii emulator, has been ported to the Xbox thanks to the inclusion of a development mode included with every console. With Microsoft allowing any console to become a devkit, it has opened the world of emulation on their consoles.
Scump eager to stream Valorant after Nadeshot advice but has one major concern
Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has explained that he is really keen to stream Valorant following his Call of Duty retirement following advice from Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, but has one major concern about making the switch. Scump announced his retirement from professional Call of Duty on January 17...
Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run
A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...
Warzone 2 expert reveals two perfect loadouts to dominate in DMZ
Warzone 2 expert Stodeh shared assault rifle and sniper rifle loadouts specifically tailored for DMZ’s AI and PVP engagements. Despite taking place on the same map, Warzone 2 and DMZ have two very distinct styles of gameplay. WZ2 is a traditional battle royale experience and has a set-in-stone meta.
