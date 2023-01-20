ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
The Associated Press

White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation’s debt limit. One hitch: That statement Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House, and no date nor time for a meeting. Rather, the White House again emphasized that Biden is not willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for lifting the debt limit, which is the nation’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department has deployed “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months. “Like the president has said many times, raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation; it is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement released Friday evening. “Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again. That is not negotiable.”
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

"They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments

Rep. Jimmy Gomez reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments, and comments on the viral footage of him carrying his infant son on the House floor during the marathon votes for Speaker. "This is 2023 not 1923 - we have to look beyond the idea that women are the default parent."Jan. 21, 2023.
MSNBC

Why Republicans’ interest in the M&M’s ‘controversy’ matters

In nearly every instance, I’d see a story like this NBC News report and immediately assume it falls far outside my wheelhouse. But in this instance, it’s not quite that simple. After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M’s announced Monday that it is taking an “indefinite pause”...
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Eugene Robinson: The DOJ has to go after Trump for what he did

A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

The U.K.’s deploying a familiar GOP tactic to suppress trans rights

The U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party deployed, for the first time, the legal right for the U.K. government to override Scottish legislation in order to stop Scotland’s new trans rights’ bill from taking effect. This legal maneuvering is known locally as “the nuclear option” and has set off a constitutional crisis, while fueling a culture war.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Why Biden’s classified docs scandal may do more damage than Trump’s

As the drip, drip, drip of President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal leaks out, legal experts have been quick to point out that Biden’s situation is less serious, legally speaking, than former President Donald Trump’s. It’s true that under the facts as we know them right now, Biden’s possession of classified documents, while careless, doesn’t rise to the threshold required to violate the law.
MSNBC

James Comer’s rare skill: He can connect Hunter Biden to anything

Rep. James Comer, the new Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News over the weekend, and shared a few thoughts on some diamond Hunter Biden received from a Chinese businessman several years ago. Here was the pitch the GOP congressman took to Fox’s viewers:. “That...
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis' AP course crusade, and the right's fight to remain stupid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has given its explanation for why the state's education department banned schools from teaching an Advanced Placement African American studies course, and the rationale is just as oppressive as imagined. Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, shared a sheet the DeSantis administration released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy