Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
WASHINGTON — Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries tapped Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell to continue serving on the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, teeing up a long-anticipated fight with Speaker Kevin McCarthy who has vowed to block the pair from keeping their seats on the powerful panel. The move...
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama
Former president and 2024 presidential contender Donald Trump weighed in on the House speakership election, voicing support for Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ahead of a second day of voting Wednesday.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
McCarthy may be speaker, but Trump is the real leader of House Republicans
After Trump’s pick for speaker narrowly won, what sway will the former president hold over Congress’s Republican majority?
Biden accepts GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy's State of the Union invitation on February 7
President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address before Congress on February 7th after accepting an invite from Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation’s debt limit. One hitch: That statement Friday came with no actual invitation to the White House, and no date nor time for a meeting. Rather, the White House again emphasized that Biden is not willing to entertain policy concessions in exchange for lifting the debt limit, which is the nation’s borrowing authority. The U.S. bumped up against that limit Thursday, and the Treasury Department has deployed “extraordinary measures” to stave off a potential default for at least a few more months. “Like the president has said many times, raising the debt ceiling is not a negotiation; it is an obligation of this country and its leaders to avoid economic chaos,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement released Friday evening. “Congress has always done it, and the president expects them to do their duty once again. That is not negotiable.”
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy is abusing his power ‘to exact political vengeance’
Representatives Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s vow to prevent them from serving on House committees while giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene her choice of committees.Jan. 24, 2023.
"They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments
Rep. Jimmy Gomez reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments, and comments on the viral footage of him carrying his infant son on the House floor during the marathon votes for Speaker. "This is 2023 not 1923 - we have to look beyond the idea that women are the default parent."Jan. 21, 2023.
Sen. Warren: Republicans are threatening to wreck our economy to protect a wealthy handful
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe to discuss why she says the House Republican plan for the debt ceiling is about protecting the wealthy and the well-connected from paying their fair share in taxes.Jan. 23, 2023.
Why Republicans’ interest in the M&M’s ‘controversy’ matters
In nearly every instance, I’d see a story like this NBC News report and immediately assume it falls far outside my wheelhouse. But in this instance, it’s not quite that simple. After its mascot refresh controversy last year, M&M’s announced Monday that it is taking an “indefinite pause”...
WH: Biden offered up unprecedented access to every room of his home
Senior Advisor and Spokesperson for the WH Counsel's Office, Ian Sams, joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in Biden's classified documents.Jan. 23, 2023.
Eugene Robinson: The DOJ has to go after Trump for what he did
A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 24, 2023.
Sen. Warren on Biden docs: The law applies to everyone
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., joins Morning Joe to discuss the latest in the Biden documents and why she says the DOJ will go forward without fear or favor.Jan. 23, 2023.
The U.K.’s deploying a familiar GOP tactic to suppress trans rights
The U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party deployed, for the first time, the legal right for the U.K. government to override Scottish legislation in order to stop Scotland’s new trans rights’ bill from taking effect. This legal maneuvering is known locally as “the nuclear option” and has set off a constitutional crisis, while fueling a culture war.
Why Biden’s classified docs scandal may do more damage than Trump’s
As the drip, drip, drip of President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal leaks out, legal experts have been quick to point out that Biden’s situation is less serious, legally speaking, than former President Donald Trump’s. It’s true that under the facts as we know them right now, Biden’s possession of classified documents, while careless, doesn’t rise to the threshold required to violate the law.
James Comer’s rare skill: He can connect Hunter Biden to anything
Rep. James Comer, the new Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News over the weekend, and shared a few thoughts on some diamond Hunter Biden received from a Chinese businessman several years ago. Here was the pitch the GOP congressman took to Fox’s viewers:. “That...
DeSantis' AP course crusade, and the right's fight to remain stupid
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has given its explanation for why the state's education department banned schools from teaching an Advanced Placement African American studies course, and the rationale is just as oppressive as imagined. Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, shared a sheet the DeSantis administration released...
Joe: Why do Republicans keep blocking sensible background checks?
Following two mass shootings in California, the Morning Joe panel discusses the overwhelming popularity of background checks and the difficulty the country has in passing sensible background checks.Jan. 24, 2023.
