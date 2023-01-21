Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown.

In a press release , officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room.

Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time.

