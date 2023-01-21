ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

By Kerry Breen
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown.

In a press release , officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room.

Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 40

John
3d ago

My wife and I were just talking about this situation. It’s great that we can put out pets/family members to rest when there quality of life no longer exists but because of the greed for profit we can’t put our loved ones to rest and stop the suffering.

Reply
42
Michelle Hamel
3d ago

With the way hospital's are today, not giving pain meds, I can understand why she did this. Our entire health system has gone to 💩

Reply(3)
33
steve waldron
3d ago

she is a good women. when quality of life is not there I would ask that my wife do the same thing.

Reply(2)
25
 

