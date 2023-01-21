Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus
The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
Santa Fe food bank hosts ‘Souper Bowl’ event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Food Depot is welcoming the return of its Souper Bowl benefit event this Saturday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. The benefit raises money to support hunger relief for nine counties and bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity. It is an opportunity for 19 restaurants to compete and bring […]
This ‘Stranger Things’ House is Now Available on AirBnB in New Mexico
If you are a big Stranger Things fan, then you'll definitely want to book a trip to the Land of Enchantment immediately!. It's hard to think of a time before songs like "Running up that Hill" and characters like Eddie Munson didn't rule our lives, but here we are, six months after the release of Stranger Things 4 part two, anxiously waiting for the final season.
ladailypost.com
KOAT 7
NMDOT prepares roads and crews for winter storm
A winter storm is bringing strong winds and cold weather to New Mexico and the Albuquerque metro area. New Mexico's department of transportation is prepared to respond as the weather impacts road conditions as well. The department expects the storm to continue overnight, bringing snow and ice not just in...
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Breaks Ground On Northeast/Southeast Connectors
After 20 years of planning and implementation, ground was broken on Monday for the Northeast/Southeast Connector Roads in Santa Fe County. County officials braved the high winds and cold temperatures to celebrate work beginning on the long awaited roadways around Santa Fe Community College. The three-point-eight miles of new road...
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho resident takes on County Community Services Director position
Sandoval County appointed Jayme Espinoza as its director of community services on Tuesday, Jan. 24. “We are fortunate to have Jayme Espinoza lead this expansive effort as her extensive career in health care provides both expertise and experience to further develop and implement our programming,” County Manager Wayne Johnson said.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers wanted: Animal Welfare looking for help with homeless pets
If this year, you made a goal to volunteer and give of your time to a local organization you might consider, the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. Their dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure the city’s homeless pets find their way to forever-loving homes and you could be a part of that.
Albuquerque police looking for Albertson’s robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed an Albertson’s. Police say the man entered the Albertson’s on Lomas and Juan Tabo on December 8, 2022, and handed a clerk at the customer service counter a note stating he had a gun and demanded money. Police say […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
rrobserver.com
Residents report marked mail boxes
Last week, residents of Northern Meadows took to Nextdoor to complain about a written message left on their mailboxes. The message reads, “All mail will be on hold if mailbox is blocked.”. Residents believe a mail carrier wrote the message, but others argued that anyone could have. Some said...
Albuquerque mother sentenced in daughter’s drowning death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monique Romero was sentenced to five years behind bars Wednesday. Romero is the Albuquerque woman whose daughter drowned after being left in the bathtub. In 2018, Romero and David Zuber confessed to police they left their one-year-old daughter Anastazia and her two-year-old sister in the tub. When they returned, the girl was […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hits and kills pedestrian while responding to a fire
Police are investigating after an Albuquerque Fire Rescue unit hit and killed a pedestrian while responding to a fire early Tuesday morning. Fire department officials say they were dispatched to a fire at 2500 University Blvd. SE just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. While crews were responding to the fire, AFR's Engine 3 hit a pedestrian just north of University Boulevard and Lomas Boulevard. Fire crews on Engine 3 stopped and attempted to assist the pedestrian, but that person died as a result of the crash.
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
KRQE News 13
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
KOAT 7
Strong winter storm exits today with cold temperatures remaining
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Bernalillo County (east of Albuquerque), Torrance County, Guadalupe County, De Baca County, Quay County, Curry County and Roosevelt County until noon on Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected across the area under a winter storm warning. Most areas can expect to...
Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road
SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
