ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Watch: Lady Vols provide exciting moment with game winner against Missouri

The Lady Vols provided an exciting moment for Tennessee fans on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. UT was in the Show Me State for a conference showdown with Missouri. With the game tied at 65 and under 10 seconds to play, Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson hit the go-ahead shot while posted up in the lane. Jackson was fouled on the play and added a free throw to secure the 68-65 win for the Lady Vols.
NASHVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon accepts Senior Bowl invite

McClendon was limited by injury at the end of the season for Georgia, as he suffered an MCL injury in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. He played just one snap against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and then came off the bench for Georgia in the national championship. Amarius Mims started in his place and is expected to be a key piece in replacing McClendon next season.
ATHENS, GA
Pride Publishing

A sure way to finance the new stadium

Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied

FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy