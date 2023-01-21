Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
dawgnation.com
What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What offseason roster turnover tells us about 2023 Georgia football team. The transfer portal is closed and...
atozsports.com
Watch: Lady Vols provide exciting moment with game winner against Missouri
The Lady Vols provided an exciting moment for Tennessee fans on Saturday afternoon in Columbia. UT was in the Show Me State for a conference showdown with Missouri. With the game tied at 65 and under 10 seconds to play, Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson hit the go-ahead shot while posted up in the lane. Jackson was fouled on the play and added a free throw to secure the 68-65 win for the Lady Vols.
dawgnation.com
Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon accepts Senior Bowl invite
McClendon was limited by injury at the end of the season for Georgia, as he suffered an MCL injury in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. He played just one snap against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and then came off the bench for Georgia in the national championship. Amarius Mims started in his place and is expected to be a key piece in replacing McClendon next season.
Former Georgia Wide Receiver AD Mitchell Makes Transfer Decision
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
dawgnation.com
Georgia releases official statement as more details emerge on RaRa Thomas following arrest
More details have emerged following the Monday morning arrest of wide receiver RaRa Thomas. According to a UGA police arrest warrant, Thomas allegedly caused bodily harm to the bicep and shins of a female. She had abrasions on her shin and a bruise on her bicep, which led to the misdemeanor battery charge Thomas is facing.
dawgnation.com
Jacob Hood becomes third former Georgia football player to transfer to Nebraska
Another Georgia football player has found a new home, as offensive lineman Jacob Hood announced he would be transferring to Nebraska on Monday. He becomes the third former Bulldog to do so this offseason, joining MJ Sherman and Arik Gilbert. Hood went into the transfer portal on Jan. 13. He...
Nashville native, preferred walk-on LB transferring to Tennessee
After spending the first season of his college career at Liberty, Caleb Williams recently decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the aftermath of former Flames coach Hugh Freeze's departure. Once he learned that he might have a chance to play Tennessee, he didn't need long to decide where he wanted to go.
Former Clemson linebacker lands first coaching position
The Clemson coaching tree is growing again but this time not for the Tigers. On Sunday, former Clemson linebacker James Skalski announced in an Instagram post that he would be joining the coaching staff at (...)
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Pride Publishing
A sure way to finance the new stadium
Nashville, the home city of the Tennessee Titans franchise, is progressing at an exponential rate. It is understandable that we would want to be able to compete with any other city when it comes to amenities attracting businesses and potential citizens. Thus, Nashville as well as the state of Tennessee, is looking at avenues to finance a $2.1 billon domed stadium consisting of 1.7 million square feet that will seat 60,000. This new domed stadium will put the Tennessee Titan franchise in a position to host a Super Bowl. But not all taxpayers are aboard when it comes to supporting a new open or retractable dome, citing understandable concerns.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
WKRN
Civil suit possible if Taco Bell customer lied
FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. FOX31 legal analyst George Brauchler says a civil case could follow this investigation if it turns out the customer wasn't being truthful. Man injured in KY explosion released...
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WSMV
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of West Nashville residents attended a meeting at the Montgomery Bell Academy Dining Hall demanding information about the Belle Meade Plaza development project. More than 300 people rushed to the meeting and some told WSMV4 how they were hoping to get answers, but instead, the...
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Comments / 0