2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky.

Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Emergency Medical Services.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.