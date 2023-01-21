2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky.
Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.Close
Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers.
Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Emergency Medical Services.
