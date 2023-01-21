ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Planutis, Chong Qui, Roberts touch double-digits in loss to NKU

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WFFT) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team fell 74-54 on Saturday (Jan. 21) in a road Horizon League game. Jarred Godfrey became the program leader in games played in the contest. He has now played 142 career games as a Mastodon, passing Cameron Benford's 141 career games.
FORT WAYNE, IN

