Five artworks valued at over $400,000 were recovered at a hotel room in Lakewood, Colorado, along with a hoard of guns, electronics, and drugs. The art was stolen during transport from a locked truck on the evening of December 14. The vehicle’s padlock was cut while those responsible for moving the art were staying at a hotel. Last Saturday night, the Boulder police department learned the whereabouts of the stolen artwork. With the help of the Lakewood Police department, the team searched the hotel room and arrested 31-year-old Brandon Camacho-Levin as a suspect. The artwork was recovered still intact, along with other stolen...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO