Montrose, CO

99.9 KEKB

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

January 23, 2023 Forecast First

Calmer weather and sunny skies are expected throughout this week. Over the higher elevations east and south of Montrose and Grand Junction can expect snow accumulation this evening.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado

No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted

Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
OURAY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures

Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction

People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction

When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting

It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
CLIFTON, CO
KREX

GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
99.9 KEKB

