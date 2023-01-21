Read full article on original website
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
nbc11news.com
Brief round of snowfall closing out the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, we saw plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. Dry conditions have persisted throughout the Western Slope, but snowfall was present in other areas of the state. Out towards the Front Range and Foothills around the afternoon to evening hours, another round of snowfall moved in and will taper off overnight. Clear skies will continue across the Western Slope tonight, with temperatures staying in the mid-teens for Grand Junction and Montrose.
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
Grand Junction Fire Department Graduates 13 New Firefighters
Friday thirteen recruits graduated the fire academy and were welcomed into the Grand Junction Fire Department with a ceremony.
KJCT8
Law enforcement rushes to reported Grand Junction bank robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just minutes ago, police headed to a report of a bank robbery at the Bank of the San Juans. No injuries have been reported. Initial reports indicate the robber wrote their demand on a slip of paper, then left the building in an older blue passenger car.
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
nbc11news.com
$50,000 of stolen property recovered in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 that resulted in a hefty recovery. The investigation launched after two separate burglaries, one on Jan. 11 and the other on Jan. 16. Over $50,000 of firearms, tools, precious metals, family...
ouraynews.com
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
