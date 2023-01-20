Read full article on original website
Former Teammate Will Join Tom Brady If He Returns to New England
The Tom Brady effect is still powerful, even if he leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as evidenced by the words of a former teammate.
Cleveland Cavaliers get what they deserve for disrespecting game, undermanned Golden State Warriors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took just one minute for an incensed J.B. Bickerstaff to make his feelings abundantly clear following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ incomprehensible loss to the undermanned Golden State Warriors Friday night. It was short. To the point. Anything but sweet. “We didn’t respect the game. It’s that...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Kuminga shines in Warriors' loss to Nets
SAN FRANCISCO -- As fans all across Chase Center streamed the 49ers' playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys on their phones and roared at the final score, the Warriors watched a win slip out of their hands on Sunday night. After leading by 12 points at halftime, the Warriors were...
NBC Sports
Kittle unbothered by Shanahan's response to his positivity
George Kittle and the word "positivity" are synonymous, but not everyone is on board with the 49ers tight end's upbeat outlook on life -- and football. Coach Kyle Shanahan has spoken out about Kittle's fun-loving attitude in the past, saying that sometimes, he can be too positive in certain situations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Devin McCourty & Rob Gronkowski Predict Tom Brady’s Future Team
Two of Tom Brady’s former teammates recently addressed where they think he’ll be playing next year. New England Patriots veteran safety Devin McCourty shared his prediction on where his former teammate Tom Brady will be playing next season, Sunday. Appearing on NFL GameDay, McCourty explained that he sees the legendary quarterback leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New England Patriots Officially Interview Bill O’Brien
The Alabama Crimson Tide fan base got news that had been coming for a long time on Thursday. Current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator spent time with the New England Patriots and interviewed for the organization's vacant offensive coordinator position. O'Brien has been the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa for the past...
NECN
New Report Highlights Jerod Mayo's Growing Role With Patriots
New report highlights Jerod Mayo's 'growing role' with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jerod Mayo's role with the New England Patriots is expanding, it appears. Mayo's official title with the Patriots is inside linebackers coach, a position he's held since 2019. But according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer,...
Warriors had 49ers-related request denied by NBA
The San Francisco 49ers are playing in an enormous playoff game on Sunday, but their local NBA team won’t be around to watch how it ends. Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reported this weekend that the Golden State Warriors, who are playing Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 PM PST, had requested that... The post Warriors had 49ers-related request denied by NBA appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up. The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
NBC Sports
Kuminga focused on being positionless force for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- During Jonathan Kuminga's eight-game absence with a sprained right foot from Jan. 2 through Jan. 19, the 20-year-old's eyes were locked in left, right, up and down. He didn't focus from the bench on one player or one position in particular. Why?. Because he wants to be...
Austin Rivers Shares Controversial Take on Steph Curry
Austin Rivers believes Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry gets help from the refs
Maybe There’s Something To Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion Rumors After All
It still doesn’t make any sense. Last week, we laid out why a reunion between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots almost certainly won’t happen — and we stand by the take. Why would Bill Belichick force Brady out before his age-43 season only to welcome him back when he’s about to turn 46? Why would Brady be interested in reuniting with Belichick, whom he reportedly has big issues with? What about Mac Jones?
iheart.com
The Buffalo Bills are The Boston Red Sox of the NFL
Dan Beyer: “You got guys like me in their 40’s who remember thirty years ago the four straight losses in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are becoming the Boston Red Sox of the NFL. They’re starting to look like a cursed franchise! This was another opportunity where it was all there for them. If you’re a Bills fan you didn’t forget those four Super Bowl losses and now it’s just going to be on repeat with these types of seasons. The playoff drought that they ended is a distant memory. That is put in the file cabinet in all this misery of being a Buffalo Bills fan. When you’re talking about cursed franchises in the NFL you think Browns and Bills. I don’t think they can shake it until they win a Super Bowl, until then it’s going to hover over them. There’s just something about the four straight Super Bowl losses and now you just look at them now and you’re like here we go again.”
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains odd clock management to end first half
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan could hear the grumbling among the 49ers’ fan base at Levi’s Stadium. And he said if he were a fan, he would have been upset, too. The 49ers let a significant amount of time run off the clock before a third-down play with less than a minute remaining. After the 49ers converted the third down, they still managed to get into range for Robbie Gould’s 50-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 9-6 lead as time expired in the second quarter.
