To Tip or Not To Tip, that is the question!Photo byKenny Eliason - Unsplash. When it comes to tipping your Uber driver, opinions may vary. Some riders may feel that a tip is unnecessary, while others believe it's a polite way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Ultimately, whether or not you choose to tip your Uber driver is a personal decision, but it's critical to understand the customs and expectations surrounding tips in the ride-hailing industry.

12 DAYS AGO