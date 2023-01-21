ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author

The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Get Ready. Another Price Hike for US Postage This Sunday

The cost of stamps has been going up. It's been increased several times in the past few years. But, if you look at it... it's still a bargain to be able to mail any normal sized envelope anywhere in the continental United States for 63 cents. That's up from the current 60 cents.
Tips to pay off credit card debt

When stimulus checks were being sent out during the pandemic, the personal savings rate in the U.S. hit a record. But there's been a total reversal since then, and credit card debt is on the rise. A new survey from Bankrate finds 46% of credit card holders carry debt right...
Tipping Etiquette for Your Next Uber Trip

To Tip or Not To Tip, that is the question!Photo byKenny Eliason - Unsplash. When it comes to tipping your Uber driver, opinions may vary. Some riders may feel that a tip is unnecessary, while others believe it's a polite way to show appreciation for exemplary service. Ultimately, whether or not you choose to tip your Uber driver is a personal decision, but it's critical to understand the customs and expectations surrounding tips in the ride-hailing industry.
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
McDonald's just launched a brilliant new way for customers to save money

The pandemic served McDonald's quite well. It suddenly had an even more captive market, prepared to pay a little bit more just to get familiar food quickly. Soon, though, inflationary pressures loomed and prices accelerated. This is a little uncomfortable for a brand that has always claimed to represent value....
How To Negotiate A Pay Raise Amid Rising Layoffs And Continued Inflation

We know one thing is true: wages aren’t keeping up with the prices that consumers are paying for basic necessities – from groceries to housing and more. The US Consumer Price Index YoY is at 6.45%, compared to the long-term average of 3.27%!. Employees are in a difficult...
Amazon and Microsoft to Slash Tech Workers. But Uncle Sam Is Hiring

The US Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages civilian government employees, is expanding efforts to attract tech industry talent into the federal workforce amid continuing layoffs at companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta. Most dramatic among OPM's initiatives is plans to issue new pay guidance to...

