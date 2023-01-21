Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Opens Up Applications For First Time Since 2018Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Anthony Edwards Was Inspired By Girlfriend Before Impressive 44-Point Performance
Anthony Edwards had the ultimate inspiration to go off and dominate the Houston Rockets.
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
The Highest-Paid NBA Players By Season
NBA salaries have become incredibly huge over the years. These are the highest-paid players in the league by season.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
NBA Fans Want Lakers To Trade For Kyle Kuzma And Jordan Clarkson
The Los Angeles Lakers are linked with several players right now, and fans want them to reunite with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Spencer Dinwiddie lists differences between James Harden, Luka Doncic
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic have been viewed as similar players due to their offensive skills. Both are elite scorers, playmakers and rebounders. Both Harden and Doncic have an innate ability to lift their teams to greater heights and take games over in the...
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Kevin McHale once took a shot at Michael Jordan while appreciating Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
Derrick Rose Waited 3 Hours For Kobe Bryant To Shoot Famous NBA 2K Commercial: "He Made Me Pay My Dues"
Kobe Bryant once made Derrick Rose wait 3 full hours when they had to shoot an NBA 2K commercial together, and Rose recounted the tale.
Leonard, George lead Clippers past Mavericks, 112-98
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Paul George had 21 and Norman Powell added 19 off the bench to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 112-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. After Dallas led 54-49 at halftime, the Clippers outscored the Mavericks 63-44 in the...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
Sixers GM Daryl Morey's Cryptic Tweet Hints At Potential Trade With The Sacramento Kings
Daryl Morey tweeted a photo talking about himself and the Sacramento Kings GM having a meeting leading to some trade speculation.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
CBS Sports
Houston Astros top prospects 2023: Hunter Brown leads list for defending champs
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
