FanSided

Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal

The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
FanSided

Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
FOX59

Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
CBS Sports

Houston Astros top prospects 2023: Hunter Brown leads list for defending champs

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
