Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Related
What Cool Stuff Goes In a ‘I’m from Colorado’ Starter Pack?
Today we are trying to make the ultimate "I'm from Colorado" starter pack. We started this discussion with Grand Junction to get things rolling, and we are happy to include even more answers. What things would be included in your "I'm from Colorado" starter pack? All the obvious things will...
The Quest For Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Delicious Pie
National Pie Day is coming up Monday, January 23, 2023. Where's the best place in Grand Junction, Colorado to celebrate?. To many, the matter of pie is a serious matter. Since most budgets won't allow a trip to every pie joint in town, let's narrow this down a little. Where will you find the best pie in the valley?
5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns
When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
3 Amazing Hikes Less Than 30 Minutes From Grand Junction
When you live in western Colorado, you don't have to travel far to find a good hike. Rabbit Valley Could Be Your New Favorite Hiking Spot. The McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, yet this wilderness area is often overlooked by western Colorado hikers. Horseback riders, mountain bikers, and ATV buffs are often seen in this area, but it's also an excellent place to go if you're on foot. If you are a hiker looking for some new trails nearby, a visit to Rabbit Valley might just yield your new favorite hiking spot.
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
Is Montrose the Most ‘Dynamic’ Town in Colorado?
I know I say this a lot, but Montrose really is a great place to live. Turns out, I'm not the only one that thinks so. Now, there's a science to back me up, so I feel empowered to shout it from the rooftops as often as I can: Montrose is a great place to live!
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
Watch: Clifton Thief Swipes Merchandise, Getaway Car Waiting
It's amazing how bold and brazen thieves can be. Sometimes Shoplifting Is Sneaky, Sometimes It Isn't. Shoplifting is an ongoing problem in the retail world - probably bigger than most of us know or realize. Even in today's world of advanced technology where it seems like our every move is being watched people find a way to make off with merchandise without paying for it. Usually, it happens so sneakily and discreetly, but sometimes the thief doesn't even try to hide the crime.
20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction
People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants
The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0