Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Sabres retire Michigan State hockey alum Ryan Miller's jersey number

By Cory Linsner
 2 days ago
Ryan Miller saw his number 30 rise to the rafters on Thursday night at the KeyBank Center. The Buffalo Sabres made the decision to retire Miller’s number after the goaltender spent 2002-2014 with the organization.

Miller is a native of East Lansing and played college hockey at MSU, winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2001.

After his time at MSU, Miller went on to have an outstanding professional career at both the NHL and international levels. He currently holds the record as the winningest US born goaltender in history.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion.

