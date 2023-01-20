Read full article on original website
ANALYSIS-U.S. corporate bond rally stumbles on 'Goldilocks' skepticism
Jan 25 (Reuters) - A New Year rally in U.S. corporate bonds has started to lose some momentum, as some investors become skeptical of recent optimism about a 'Goldilocks' economic scenario of slowing inflation against a backdrop of moderate growth. Credit spreads for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds have been...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Here's Why Shiba Inu Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2023
2023 is off to a precarious start, with the market higher but a lot of uncertainty in the air about economic and market conditions moving forward. Crypto has begun to poke its head out with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rebounding nicely and recently topping $21,000 in hopes of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. While I don't know what the future holds this year, if inflation keeps cooling and the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, there is a chance for a more bullish year for the broader crypto market.
Higher Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday weekend for the Lunar New Year, the Hong Kong stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through its last four trading days following the four-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 410 points or 1.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 22,050-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher on Thursday as it catches up on missed positive sentiment from the holiday.
Moat Advantages Could Lift These ETFs
Among the bright spots in the early part of 2023 is a rebound of 8.52% by the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which was battered in 2022 as growth stocks slipped. How durable the recovery proves to be remains to be seen, but investors considering exchange traded funds such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), both of which track the Nasdaq-100, can take heart in knowing those ETFs are homes to plenty of companies that are considered wide moat firms.
Indonesia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Thursday
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, shedding more than 45 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,830-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday. The global forecast for...
Little Movement Seen For Malaysia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Wednesday ended the modest two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 5 points or 0.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau and it's tipped to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday. The global...
Ex-Div Reminder for Citigroup Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities
On 1/26/23, Citigroup Inc's 7.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Trust Preferred Securities (Symbol: C.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6815, payable on 1/30/23. As a percentage of C.PRN's recent share price of $28.78, this dividend works out to approximately 2.37%, so look for shares of C.PRN to trade 2.37% lower — all else being equal — when C.PRN shares open for trading on 1/26/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.49%, which compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of C.PRN shares, versus C:
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - TLT
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: TLT) where we have detected an approximate $900.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 284,900,000 to 293,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of TLT, versus its 200 day moving average:
Trustmark (TRMK) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $27.66 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds SPDR Gold Trust
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 24 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that SPDR Gold Trust (Symbol: GLD) was held by 13 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
Dow, Nasdaq Record Triple-Digit Pops
The Dow and Nasdaq both added triple digits to start this week, as investors consider the possibility that the Federal Reserve will slow down interest rate hikes following months of monetary tightening. The S&P 500 managed to move back above the psychologically significant 4,000 level, ahead of a week jam-packed with major corporate earnings reports.
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: VERB, IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 5% higher this afternoon. In company news, Verb Technology (VERB) gained over 82% on Monday after the software-as-a-service company said it was exploring potential actions to address suspicious and possibly illegal trading of its stock, including "naked" short-sales, spoofing, and other activities to artificially lower its share price.
CD Rates Today: January 23, 2023—CDs Pay More Than 4.5%
You can earn 4.21% and up on your money with today’s best CDs. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD...
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and NVIDIA
Chicago, IL – January 24, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Meta Platforms Inc. META, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and NVIDIA Corp. NVDA.
Macroeconomic Backdrop Favors Higher Gold and Silver Prices
Up about 8% for gold and roughly 2% for silver within the past month, both precious metals could continue to experience an uptrend in prices, especially given the current macroeconomic backdrop. A confluence of economic factors is making for this ideal climate for precious metals. The biggest one is a...
