myfox28columbus.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Troy Township
TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Part of US-23 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved a passenger vehicle and two single-trailer semis at U.S.-23 and Coover Road. As a result, the road was closed in both directions for part of the morning.
Fox 19
Warren County road reopens after crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-48 in Warren County is back open after a crash late Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township PD. It happened sometime after 10 p.m. on OH-48 between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville, police say. At least one person was injured. No word on the...
Police chase ends in fiery crash; 7 sent to hospital
According to the Huber Heights Police Division, Huber Heights officers were notified of a stolen white BMW sedan that had fled the scene after ramming another vehicle in Harrison Township.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Icey Roads Caused Several Crashes on Sunday
ROSS COUNTY – Several reports of crashes occurred when wet roads turned into black ice, especially on bridges, reports from Ross County Sheriff tells the tale of just a few hours of bad conditions. 01/23/23 06:29 01/23/23. Fail To Control Vehicle. On January 23, 2023 Deputy Roderick was dispatched...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Traffic Stop Leads to Years Behind Jail for Fentanyl Possession
PICKAWAY – A traffic stop yielded guns and drugs on US-23 after a normal traffic stop for speeding on US-23, those charges would put a Columbus man into prison for years. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s department, A Deputy was traveling Nouth Bound on US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield when he noticed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed, when he clocked the car he was driving 72 in a 60 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the car stopped just north of 762 after continuing to drive for some time.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Two People Arrested in Hernstein Tire Theft
Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tractor-trailer crash brings Route 35 to a stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning in Fayette County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. According to reports from witnesses, the crash occurred along Route 35 near mile marker 81 near Washington Court House. It is unknown if there were any injuries in...
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
UPDATE: Suspect in early morning home invasion captured, sheriff’s office says
BATH TWP. — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an early morning home invasion, identified as Raymond J. Martin, has been captured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
Coroner’s office identifies man hit, killed by truck in Harrison Twp.; deputies investigating
HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man they believe was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Ray Kennedy, 60, of Dayton. Deputies were called out to the 3500 block...
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges
CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB
DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
