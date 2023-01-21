ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Multi-vehicle crash in Troy Township

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — Part of US-23 was shut down in both directions Wednesday morning due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened early Wednesday morning and involved a passenger vehicle and two single-trailer semis at U.S.-23 and Coover Road. As a result, the road was closed in both directions for part of the morning.
TROY, OH
Fox 19

Warren County road reopens after crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - OH-48 in Warren County is back open after a crash late Tuesday, according to Hamilton Township PD. It happened sometime after 10 p.m. on OH-48 between Schlottman Road and the Village of Maineville, police say. At least one person was injured. No word on the...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Icey Roads Caused Several Crashes on Sunday

ROSS COUNTY – Several reports of crashes occurred when wet roads turned into black ice, especially on bridges, reports from Ross County Sheriff tells the tale of just a few hours of bad conditions. 01/23/23 06:29 01/23/23. Fail To Control Vehicle. On January 23, 2023 Deputy Roderick was dispatched...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Traffic Stop Leads to Years Behind Jail for Fentanyl Possession

PICKAWAY – A traffic stop yielded guns and drugs on US-23 after a normal traffic stop for speeding on US-23, those charges would put a Columbus man into prison for years. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s department, A Deputy was traveling Nouth Bound on US-23 in the area of South Bloomfield when he noticed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed, when he clocked the car he was driving 72 in a 60 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the car stopped just north of 762 after continuing to drive for some time.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Two People Arrested in Hernstein Tire Theft

Chillicothe – Last Friday, January 20, 2023, from around 3:00 am to 5:40 AM a few thieves decided to steal from Herrnstein Chrysler at 133 Marietta Rd. These people stole at least 8 spare wheels and tires from the back of Jeeps as well as various other items from inside different vehicles. Since then photos have been spread on social media in an attempt to catch and prosecute these thieves, no one knew they would get caught at the scene of the crime days later.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tractor-trailer crash brings Route 35 to a stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning in Fayette County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. According to reports from witnesses, the crash occurred along Route 35 near mile marker 81 near Washington Court House. It is unknown if there were any injuries in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver leads law enforcement on a two-county chase

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol and deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, troopers tried to stop a vehicle near Route 104 and Route 665. The driver, dispatchers said, then took off. Speeds in the chase reached nearly 100 mph.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Area officer indicted on OVI, weapons charges

CENTERVILLE — An area officer arrested in Centerville last month was indicted Tuesday. Patrick J. Bucci, 46, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and using weapons while intoxicated. On Dec. 14 Centerville police pulled...
CENTERVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB

DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy