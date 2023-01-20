ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MGoPodcast 14.17: Ojabo the Program

How did we get to a throwaway year? We got fool's gold five-stars who weren't great college players, Frankie bolted for insane reasons, Llewellin got hurt, Michigan own-goaled themselves on Terrance Shannon, Hunter doesn't have the same motivation. Next year? Recruits aren't going to change things but could get everybody back. Year it's like: 2006, except we're not going to have a linebacker covering the slot...unless it's Moten?
Michigan 60, Minnesota 56

Fresh off a defeat in Maryland on Thursday, the Michigan Men's Basketball team returned home to play the lowly Minnesota Gophers. This was a Golden Gophers squad who they pummeled in Minneapolis back in December. On paper it would be another easy win, but the realities are rarely that easy, especially with a team as up-and-down, as firmly mediocre as Michigan. It wasn't that easy today, but Michigan got the win they needed, a close and ugly game that was completely devoid of offense for a while. 60-56 is not the prettiest score in the world, but 5-3 in conference play is the only number Juwan Howard really cares about today.
